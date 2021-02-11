'Very wrong' to base easing of restrictions on one number, says Varadkar

The Government has not agreed on a figure of daily Covid-19 cases that would see the economy reopen.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that the decision to ease Level 5 restrictions would be based on a number of facets and that it would "very wrong" just to base the decision on one number.

Mr Varadkar had been asked by Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy what the revamped Living With Covid document, due in the coming weeks, would mean in practical terms.

"Instead of dates, can the Tánaiste state what that looks like in numbers? Is it near-zero or is it in the low hundreds?

"If there is to be a further six-week lockdown, what is the aim in terms of numbers? Has that been modelled and is it known what activities are most dominant in terms of the spread of the virus? The public needs specific rather than general information."

In response, Mr Varadkar said that the decision would take into account a number of factors.

"We have not agreed an exact number. I know why the Deputy would like that. It is something that I would have liked in the past. However, the advice we have from NPHET is very strong on this, namely, that it is very wrong to pick particular exact numbers and that we need to look at a number of things in the round.

"It is not just the five-day or seven-day case number average, it is not just the positivity rate, it is not just the number of people in ICU, it is not just the number of people in hospital and it is not just the number of hospital beds available. We have to look at all of these things and using one or two metrics, NPHET advises, is too crude. The Government has accepted that advice."

Ms Murphy asked Mr Varadkar about his use of the term "disproportionate" when speaking about mandatory hotel quarantine for those coming into the country. She said that when people heard that phrase "the way the public hears it is that it is okay for people to go on holiday but they cannot send their kids to school".

Mr Varadkar said that he believes the measure would be heavy-handed and could lead to legal challenges.

"I was referring to was the fact that it could be argued, and I think it will be argued, that it is disproportionate to impose mandatory hotel quarantine on people who do not have Covid when we do not do that to people who do have Covid. At the moment, there are lots of people in the country who have tested positive for Covid and, fortunately, none of them is in mandatory hotel quarantine.

"That is where we may very well run into a very genuine legal issue around proportionality because the vast majority of people travelling in from overseas do not have Covid and they have a test to say they do not, whereas we know there are hundreds of people every day in Ireland testing positive for Covid and we do not mandatorily quarantine them."

Ms Murphy said that the public "need an expectation of exactly what the milestones are in reducing this virus".