Green party members 'resigned' to Ceta trade deal being ratified

The controversial trade deal will be referred to a joint Oireachtas committee for further discussion
A message from Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to members indicated he would push for the ratification of Ceta. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 18:26
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The controversial Ceta trade deal will be referred to a joint Oireachtas committee for further scrutiny in an attempt to avoid further rifts in the Green Party.

However, party members say they are now resigned to the EU's trade deal with Canada being ratified by Ireland following an email sent by party leader Eamon Ryan. 

A vote on the deal was postponed before Christmas as Mr Ryan faced opposition from within his own ranks, despite assurances being given to Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he would be able to carry it.

Mr Martin told the Dáil he was willing to debate the deal and that it was already benefitting Irish companies. However, Green Party members remain opposed to the deal, with at least two TDs, Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, potentially due to vote against it when it does come to the Dáil. 

Members say Mr Ryan's message to them in light of the referral indicated that he will push for its ratification.

"There is a commitment in the programme for government to support trade deals, and there is an expectation that Ceta should be ratified," reads Mr Ryan's message.

As a party, we are all acutely aware that politics involves give and take. Our ambition to transform our country is as strong as ever, and we are determined to realise the commitments we secured in the programme for government. This will entail considerable effort and focus by us all."

The referral to the committee has been widely welcomed, notably by Ms Hourigan. She said the decision had come in large part due to pressure from groups outside the Dáil "voicing their opposition to the fast track the treaty ratification seemed to be on". She said the committee needed to examine issues with the treaty.

"Scrutiny by an Oireachtas committee is a necessary step in the process but not an end in itself," said Ms Hourigan. "An Oireachtas committee should provide a forum for the detailed examination of some of the issues we have with the Ceta treaty, particularly the investment court system."

Sinn Féin spokesperson on climate justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, however, said the referral must not be used to "avoid scrutiny".

Ceta is a bad deal for workers, bad for the environment, and a very bad deal for the public purse. 

"Allowing an investor state dispute mechanism to sue the State over public policy decisions is wrong, dangerous, and deeply undemocratic.

“The referral to the European Affairs Committee must not be a diversion tactic designed to wait until the spotlight is off the Green Party in order to rush through Ceta. They know that it is a major mistake, which is why they were opposed to it in opposition.”

ceta
