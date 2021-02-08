NI agriculture minister ‘used staff as pawns in DUP’s campaign' against Brexit Protocol

Mr Lyons took over the role last week as Mr Poots took leave for medical treatment following a cancer diagnosis.
Agriculture Minister Gordon Lyons. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 20:37
Michael McHugh, PA

Stormont’s Agriculture Minister used his withdrawn ports staff as pawns in the DUP’s campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol, a senior Sinn Féin representative has said.

John O’Dowd suggested Gordon Lyons may be acting contrary to the ministerial code.

Inspections of animal-based food produce arriving at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended last Monday amid concerns over the safety of staff, and the minister said their wellbeing came first.

Former agriculture minister Edwin Poots made the call to withdraw staff.

Inspections of animal-based food produce arriving at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended (Brian Lawless/PA)

Former junior minister Mr Lyons maintained Mr Poots’ position over the staff.

John O'Dowd said: “The information given to this assembly and to Mid and East Antrim Council was based on half-truths, misinformation and erroneous information.”

The Sinn Féin assembly member added: “Workers were used as pawns in a very, very cruel game.”

They were withdrawn after threatening graffiti appeared last month.

Mr O’Dowd suggested the danger was “non-existent”.

“The fact (is) that there is no credible threat, which has been stated by the PSNI, and the fact that they allowed it half way around the world before the truth got its pants on, that that agenda of those workers being removed suits your political agenda.

“And rather than dealing with the facts, minister, you are allowing these non-existent threats to carry forward a political agenda, which would be contrary to your statutory duty and the code that you have as a minister.”

Mr Lyons said it was a “disgraceful” assertion.

“I have very clearly demonstrated staff safety comes first.”

He said a process had been put in place which he had not interfered with.

The minister said his department was in discussions with police and workers’ unions.

“I find that an entirely appropriate response to what has gone on.”

He said the graffiti was very much viewed as a threat and it was only right that precautionary measures were taken and the risk assessed.

He said any mitigations needed would be put in place.

“It is important that we take precautions and we put the safety and wellbeing of our staff first and foremost and that is what we have done.”

