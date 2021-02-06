PAC members being 'nobbled' as they query pay rise for health chief 

Several members of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee have said they are being "nobbled" in their efforts to investigate how a salary of €292,000 was agreed for the new top health official.

The row has erupted over whether the PAC has sufficient remit and oversight powers to investigate the matter but committee members see this as part of wider attempts by officials to curb its powers in the wake of the 2019 Angela Kerins Supreme Court case.

That case found the then committee had exceeded its powers in how it treated former Rehab Group chief executive Ms Kerins during a marathon hearing in 2014.

Committee members have received a warning to say that if the committee were to send a letter to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform about the salary increase for the post, currently held by Robert Watt on €211,000 a year, it could be in breach of the rules.

In a warning from an officials, PAC members were told: “My interpretation of this is that if the committee were to proceed to issue the letter to DPER in relation to the recruitment process for the secretary-general of the Department of Health it could be interpreted as a contravention” of the Dáil’s rules.

It could also have implications for the committee’s request to the Committee on Remit Oversight, from which the PAC has sought permission to investigate the matter.

The PAC will now meet briefly in private session on Tuesday to discuss this.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the vice-chair of the PAC, Social Democrat co-leader Catherine Murphy, said she felt the “hand of officialdom” trying to prevent the committee from doing its work.

“There have been people who would love for the PAC to have a less powerful role. There are entirely legitimate questions for us as a committee and as TDs to explore this matter and ask questions,” she said.

She said she had heard the view expressed that this process of appointing a new secretary-general is a “fait accompli” and she said she did not see any other conclusion.

Fianna Fáil TD and PAC member Marc MacSharry was more critical in his comments.

He said: “I called at our first meeting on this issue for the appointment process to be halted. There is nothing to stop us as the PAC from expressing an opinion.” As to the threat of interference into the committee’s work, he said: “I said it when the Kerins judgement there would be a queue of people lining up to nobble the PAC. The PAC as we knew it is finished, it has been nobbled,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy said the recruitment process for the new secretary-general of the Department of Health must stop, pending a full review of the remuneration provided for the post.

“I am aware that there has been a suggestion that such action would go beyond the remit of the committee. I dispute that. The PAC has an obligation to inform a Government department if we are of the view that a process will lead to an unjustified expenditure on the part of taxpayers,” he said.

Wexford Independent TD and PAC member Verona Murphy said the desire to investigate the matter is “nothing personal against Mr Watt but about the process.

“I cannot see any justification for the €81,000 pay rise to €292,000 a year. We need answers about the system and how this salary package was arrived at,” she said.