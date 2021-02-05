Mother & Baby Home Commission chair refuses to appear before Oireachtas committee

The chair of the Mother and Baby Home Commission has refused to appear before an Oireachtas Committee to answer questions on the report.

The Children’s Committee had invited Judge Yvonne Murphy to come before it after survivors claimed the final report does not reflect their testimony.

The Committee had also wanted to quiz the Commission on the fact that recordings of personal interviews given by 550 people were destroyed without verbatim transcripts being made.

It is understood the head of the Commission declined the request, with Judge Murphy claiming she is not available on the suggested date of February 16.

However, Committee chair Kathleen Funchion has now responded by asking the judge to provide a suitable date. Ms Funchion has suggested that other members of the Commission appear instead of the judge if she cannot appear before the end of the month when the Commission is due to be wound up.

Ms Funchion said she was “very disappointed” by the response.

“We hope that they might still come before the Committee on another date as we are anxious to hear from them,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

It comes as a number of politicians called on Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman to extend the term of the Commission beyond this month to allow for a full investigation of the wiping of witness testimony.