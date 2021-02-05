Mother & Baby Home Commission chair refuses to appear before Oireachtas committee

Mother & Baby Home Commission chair refuses to appear before Oireachtas committee

The Oireachtas Children’s Committee had invited Judge Yvonne Murphy to come before it after survivors claimed the final report does not reflect their testimony.

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 14:14
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

The chair of the Mother and Baby Home Commission has refused to appear before an Oireachtas Committee to answer questions on the report.

The Children’s Committee had invited Judge Yvonne Murphy to come before it after survivors claimed the final report does not reflect their testimony.

The Committee had also wanted to quiz the Commission on the fact that recordings of personal interviews given by 550 people were destroyed without verbatim transcripts being made.

It is understood the head of the Commission declined the request, with Judge Murphy claiming she is not available on the suggested date of February 16.

However, Committee chair Kathleen Funchion has now responded by asking the judge to provide a suitable date. Ms Funchion has suggested that other members of the Commission appear instead of the judge if she cannot appear before the end of the month when the Commission is due to be wound up.

Ms Funchion said she was “very disappointed” by the response.

“We hope that they might still come before the Committee on another date as we are anxious to hear from them,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

It comes as a number of politicians called on Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman to extend the term of the Commission beyond this month to allow for a full investigation of the wiping of witness testimony.

More in this section

Limerick TD accuses Ryan of breaching Programme for Government over Moyross road project Limerick TD accuses Ryan of breaching Programme for Government over Moyross road project
Dublin Airport McEntee: Gardaí will enforce mandatory quarantine of passengers arriving into Ireland
Tánaiste 'surprised' mother and baby home submissions were deleted Tánaiste 'surprised' mother and baby home submissions were deleted
Mother & Baby Home Commission chair refuses to appear before Oireachtas committee

Councils to transfer lands to Land Development Agency without vote from councillors

READ NOW

Latest

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

  • 8
  • 9
  • 26
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices