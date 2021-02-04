Tánaiste 'surprised' mother and baby home submissions were deleted

The Government is to consider extending the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation beyond this month to allow for an investigation into the destruction of witness testimony, the Tánaiste has said.

It comes as prominent academics, historians, social researchers and legal experts rejected the the research methods and conclusions of the Commission of Investigation into mother and baby homes.

Dr Máiréad Enright, Professor Fiona de Londras and Dr Mary McAuliffe are among 200 survivors and public voices who signed a statement condemning the report as "deeply flawed".

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he was "quite surprised" to learn the 550 recordings of those who gave personal accounts to the confidential committee were deleted without full transcripts being written up.

“One of the flaws in the process is an independent body like a commission can spend five years hearing evidence, examining evidence, and then makes its report, but then is not there to explain it," Mr Varadkar said, adding this needed to change for future commissions.

Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore said survivors could not be failed again and called on the Government to immediately extend the term of the commission to enable a full investigation of the destruction of these files and the recovery of any information.

Govt needs to respond to this ASAP #MotherandBabyHomes https://t.co/2J6VGSF3Zz — Jen Whitmore #SocDem TD (@WhitmoreJen) February 1, 2021

Responding, Mr Varadkar said: "It is something I know the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth is now aware of and it will be a decision for him as to whether it makes sense to further extend the term of the commission."

However, when questioned on the matter, Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman told the Dáil: "In the context of the deletion of these tapes, at the moment we are in the process – and I must be clear that it is a process – of looking particularly at Article 16 of GDPR on the right to rectification, and gaining an understanding of what the consequences of that will be for my department when the archive transfers to us on 28 February."

Independent TD Catherine Connolly called on Mr O'Gorman to provide clarification in relation to the destruction of the recorded evidence and asked whether legislation would be required to extend the lifetime of the commission.

Meanwhile, the statement from academics, which is being sent to Mr O'Gorman and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, said this was not the first time so-called historic injustices had been poorly served by official investigations, but it must be the last.

"The report does no justice to the survivors whose testimonies are at the centre of the inquiry, and it draws conclusions based on a partial and biased review of the evidence, which systematically downplays survivor testimony," it says.