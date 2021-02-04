Ceann Comhairle demands apology from Sinn Féin 

The Dáil’s speaker, Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearaghail has demanded an apology from Sinn Féin over what he said was “an outrageous” attempt to dictate to his office how the chamber is run.

At a meeting of the Dáil’s Business Committee this morning, of which he is chairman, Mr O Fearghail took grave exception to a letter sent by a Sinn Féin official to his office yesterday.

The letter came following a clash in the Dáil between Waterford TD and party spokesman on Health David Cullinane and Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly.

According to sources at the meeting, Mr O Fearghail said there was “pressure” during questions on promised legislation on Wednesday on Ms Connolly who was in the chair, with Mr Cullinane “leading the charge”.

He said thereafter, a letter from a Sinn Féin official arrived to his office, to which he took offence at, saying it crossed a line.

He demanded the apology from Sinn Féin over the letter sent to his office after a clash between TDs and Leas Ceann Comhairle yesterday.

Sources said Mr O Fearghail was strident in his condemnation of the letter from Sinn Féin and told the party’s whip, Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn that an apology and a withdrawal was now needed.

"I want a withdrawal and apology for this correspondence," he said at the meeting.

"I will not accept this and will not be dictated to. None of my predecessors in the office would have received such correspondence. It is an outrageous communication,” he added.

The Ceann Comhairle, who is the independent chair of the Dáil, said in all his years in politics, rarely would officials in parties seek to dictate in such a manner.

He went on to say that his office and the office of the Leas Ceann Comhairle is “now in dispute with Sinn Féin”.

A response for comment has been sought from Mr Mac Lochlainn and Sinn Féin and is awaited.