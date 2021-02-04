Tánaiste: Vaccination of older people will 'be slower' but sped up for high-risk people under 70 and health  workers 

The overall number of Covid-19 vaccines to be administered by the end of March will not be affected by the decision to restrict those vaccines used on older people.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that while the vaccination of older people will "be slower", the vaccine programme for high-risk people under 70 and healthcare workers would be sped up.

The Government has decided to only vaccinate those in the vulnerable over-70s group with Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines after being advised that AstraZeneca could be less effective in older people.

Mr Doherty said that there was "no sense of a new strategy or timeframe" and said that questions were now being raised as to whether GPs or pharmacists can administer the vaccine.

He said that older people were "alarmed" that the schedule may change and said that there was "no clarity" on the new schedule.

Mr Varadkar said that the programme was "well under way" and that the "only constraints are out of our control like supply or approvals".

He said that the decision on AstraZeneca's vaccine had been made due to the "relatively small" number of older people in its trials.

He said that GPs could give the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines but this came with "logistical challenges" due to the need to store the vaccines at very low temperatures.

The same number of vaccines will be given over the coming weeks. We still will be able to begin vaccinating those over 85 in the coming weeks.

"We will have to adapt our plans as things develop and we will do that. But it still means that 1.2m doses at least will be delivered by the end of March and they will be administered."

Labour's Alan Kelly asked the Tánaiste about the case of Lynsey Bennett. The 32-year-old mother of two who is seriously ill with cervical cancer yesterday settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

Mr Kelly said that Ms Bennett should not have had to go to the High Court to pursue her claim.

"Why is she being dragged through the High Court when she should be spending time with her daughters? Why three years after you told us that women would not have to go through the courts are there 200 more cases in the courts?

"Is the State Claims Agency waiting for women to die?"

Mr Varadkar said that his thoughts are with Ms Bennett and her daughters and he hoped that her treatment goes as well as possible. He said that he wished that her case could have been settled sooner.

"Can the State Claims Agency be directed to handle cases in a humane way where negligence is not disputed? Yes and I have done so. Where delays will occur is where the facts are disputed."

He said that the CervicalCheck Tribunal will "allow for quicker and better outcomes for the women affected".