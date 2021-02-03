Taoiseach: Fears of up to 800 Covid-19 patients still in hospital at end of the month

Covid-19 case numbers are plateauing but there are concerns there could still be up to 800 people in hospital at the end of the month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking at a private meeting of his parliamentary party, Mr Martin said: “We’re in for the long haul here with suppressing the case numbers. The priorities at level 5 will be our education system, schools, and construction. The variants are challenging."

Mr Martin told the meeting the HSE will reconfigure vaccine plans with the latest HSE guidance regarding Pfizer and Moderna's efficacy for over 70s.

The next stage in the sequencing is to prioritise the over 70s in addition to the other priority groups being completed.

In the second quarter of the year, we will have higher volumes and the Government will work with GPs on the logistical rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines based on the National Immunisation Advice Committee guidance, he said.

Amid calls from Mayo TD Dara Calleary and Kilkenny TD John McGuinness to prioritise carers for vaccines, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that if a healthy carer in a nursing home is vaccinated, it would reduce the number of vaccines to be administered to those being cared for in the home.

At the meeting, Mr Martin sided with his own TDs who savagely criticised Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Veteran TD Willie O’Dea, in a blistering contribution, according to sources, lambasted Mr Ryan for failing to progress the road between Limerick and Clare.

Mr O’Dea reportedly said he was being made to look like a eunuch by Mr Ryan’s refusal to budge.

Sources said Mr O’Dea was “incensed” by the delays at the road at Moyross and told the meeting that Mr Ryan said the country “already has enough roads”.

Quoting Hollywood star Clint Eastwood, Mr O’Dea said: “Don’t urinate down my back and tell me it’s raining,” to widespread humour.

Mr O’Dea was backed by other Munster TDs and senators.

Several sources at the meeting said Mr Martin gave Mr O’Dea his backing on the matter.

Oireachtas finance committee chair and Kilkenny TD John McGuinness called for legislation to allow TDs and senators not present in Leinster House for committee meetings to be covered by privilege, which they are currently not during remote meetings. Several other TDs backed his call.

Mr Martin also said Ireland was “blindsided” by the EU Commission blunder last Friday in relation to Northern Ireland.

“It caused political mayhem and Ireland was blindsided by the European Commission,” he said.

Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness was severely criticised at the meeting by Timmy Dooley and Paul McAuliffe for not being aware of it.