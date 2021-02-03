Taoiseach confirms over 70s will not be given 'game-changer' AstraZeneca Covid vaccine 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed those over the age of 70 will not be given the "game-changer" AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

Serious doubts have now been cast over the vaccination programme, which will have to be changed following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) that AstraZeneca could be less effective on older people.

Mr Martin admitted the move away from using AstraZeneca, which can be easily stored and administered by GPs, will pose challenges.

"That will mean change in terms of the operation of the plan and will be a significant logistical challenge to the Health Service Executive, and they're currently working through the implications of this," Mr Martin said.

"All three vaccines are safe and effective but given the higher efficacy data around the mRNA vaccines, namely Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the CMO is recommending that it would be preferable to use them where practical and timely for the over 70s.

"Given that the over 70s are the most vulnerable to death and to illness if they get Covid the recommendation is that we apply those vaccines – Moderna and Pfizer – to the over 70s and that is what's going to happen."

Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The Taoiseach promised the vaccination of those over 70 will still begin on February 15, but only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be used.

Mr Martin suggested the vaccination of other groups may now be brought forward as a result of the recommendation.

"It means for other groupings and the cohorts four, five, six and seven that they'll be able to come forward in terms of AstraZeneca," he told TodayFM's Last Word programme.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane described the decision as a "major setback" in the vaccine programme.

“This will have consequences for targets and the speed and efficiency of the rollout.

“We do not know how long it will take to vaccinate over 70s without the AstraZeneca vaccine, and there is no sense now what the strategy is or the timeframes."

Mr Cullinane called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to set out clear revised targets and provide certainty on how this will be rolled out practically through GPs.