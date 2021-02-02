Taoiseach contacted Robert Watt to take on Department of Health job

Taoiseach Micheál Martin personally contacted top official Robert Watt to take over as the top official in the Department of Health in early January, the Oireachtas Finance Committee has heard.

The committee was taking evidence from Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath about his controversial decision to approve a salary of €292,000 for the next secretary general in the Department of Health.

Although he was not contacted until January about moving to Health, Mr McGrath said “it was a possibility” since October that Mr Watt could have been transferring across.

Committee chairman John McGuinness said the whole system of appointing top officials needed to be reformed. “There is a cosiness there that I do not like. I do not like the manner in which this was dealt with and the public are concerned,” he said.

Mr McGrath told the committee Mr Watt had “no input” in the formation of the salary package and was omitted from discussions because of the potential of him moving over to Health.

Documents show Mr Watt did have extensive involvement in the formation of the booklet relating to the new post, which he currently occupies on an interim basis on a salary of €211,000.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath: 'The role in Health would not be seen as a great prize.' Picture: Brian Lawless

His transfer from the Department of Public Expenditure was subject to a Cabinet approval, Mr McGrath said, but it was not subject to a written memorandum.

Mr Martin informed ministers orally of the transfer on January 6, Mr McGrath said.

Cabinet ministers were also not told of the specific details of the salary increase, Mr McGrath confirmed. He said the setting of salary was not a matter that needed to go to Cabinet but a duty that lies with him as minister.

The documents show emails between officials in which Mr Watt’s handwriting is clearly visible, with detailed notes on the front of some of them, and in others he has written notes for Mr McGrath, who was then his line minister.

Given Mr Watt was not in the meeting on October 30 which commenced this process, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty wondered how Mr Watt found out about the potential move.

“The Taoiseach or the secretary-general may have had a direct conversation with Mr Watt, but it was only a possibility,” the minister said.

“He would have known it was a possibility,” Mr McGrath said.

Mr Doherty pressed as to why such a salary hike was required and why Mr Watt was not simply asked to take the job on full time on his current salary.

“There were a number of options discussed. The view to be frank, there wouldn’t be great hope of anyone moving over. The role in Health would not be seen as a great prize,” said Mr McGrath.

"This is an exceptional position, I sincerely hope we get candidates of the highest possible calibre," said Mr McGrath.

Asked if he approached Mr Watt to take the job on a permanent basis, the minister replied: “Absolutely not.”

“My view was that in filling the role permanently, there should be an open process. It is important to see who is out there,” he said in response to queries from Mr Doherty.

“There is no record as to where the €292,000 came from,” Mr Doherty said, asking on what basis was the proposed salary level arrived at.

“It would be unusual that someone would be reporting into someone on a lower salary,” said David Moloney, acting secretary-general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.