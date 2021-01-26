Opposition calls for zero-Covid plan, saying measures do not go far enough 

The Government has been accused of "playing footsie with a tiger" by introducing Covid measures that do not go far enough.

Opposition TDs have called for zero-Covid approach that could "save the summer" and have hit out at the Government for introducing "half-hearted" measures.

The Cabinet has signed off on the extension of level 5 restrictions until March 5 and will introduce mandatory hotel quarantining for those who enter the country without a Covid-negative PCR test.

Visitors arriving from high-risk locations including South Africa and some South American countries will also be subject to mandatory quarantine, while other passengers will now be legally required to restrict their movements.

But Solidarity-PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the Government's approach to stopping the virus has "failed spectacularly" to date.

Trying to live alongside Covid is like trying to play footsie with a tiger, it just does not work.”

Calling for a zero-Covid plan, he said a comprehensive alternative strategy that seeks to eliminate community transmission would "allow us to get past this terrible cycle of surge and lockdown”.

Solidarity-PBP have put forward a zero-Covid motion which would stop all non-essential travel into Ireland, with 14-day quarantine facilities provided by the State for all incoming travellers.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said it was "disappointing" that the measures "fall far short" of a zero-Covid or elimination strategy and added that no daily target numbers had been set.

Labour TD Duncan Smith described the plan to introduce hotel quarantining for some passengers in the coming weeks as "half-hearted" and claimed it was a "substandard" approach.

He called for aggressive PCR testing in the community and said the Government must roll this out "no matter what the cost".

However, his party colleague Ged Nash welcomed the decision to make face coverings mandatory in banks, post offices and credit unions.

“Belatedly, common sense has prevailed and this will come as a relief for customer-facing staff, customers themselves and the Financial Services Union, who have campaigned for this simple but important workplace health and safety measure to be introduced in law," Mr Nash said.

Read More Ireland to remain in Level 5 lockdown until at least March 5 - Taoiseach

Donegal independent TD Thomas Pringle said the Government had not engaged with the Northern Executive on a zero-Covid strategy.

"No – in a word," he said, when asked if the Government has done enough to work cross-border.

"What the Government needs to do is talk to the Northern Executive. That's the least they can do."

He added that he "does not buy" the idea that the North would hamper an Irish zero-Covid strategy.

Sinn Féin transport spokesperson Darren O'Rourke said the measures "falls a long long way short" which are needed to reduce the risk of importation of variants of the virus to a very minimum.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael senator Garret Ahearn called for the extension of the Stay and Spend Scheme to support the hospitality sector.

The scheme, which was introduced in October and is due to run until April, provides up to €125 in income tax credits against staycations and meals out.

“Figures from Revenue show that just €6.8m has been spent up until the middle of January as many restaurants, pubs and other businesses have remained closed under level 5 restrictions, with the exception of a couple of weeks in December," Mr Ahearn said.

"I believe it should be extended beyond April and into the shoulder or off-season so that consumers can support businesses, if and when restrictions are eased."