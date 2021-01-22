Top security official for the Oireachtas to be paid up to €82,000 a year

A new top security official for the Oireachtas is being sought and the job offers a salary of up to €82,000 a year.

Primarily charged with the smooth running of the Houses of the Oireachtas, the highly ceremonial role, formally called the Captain of the Guard, is now being advertised.

The Captain of the Guard in Leinster House has responsibility for the day-to-day management of the staff in the Oireachtas.

The vacancy has arisen following the retirement of John Flaherty. Mr Flaherty was the subject of some criticism after his attendance at the controversial Oireachtas golf society event in Clifden last August.

The event was at the centre of a Government scandal after the Irish Examiner revealed that 82 high-level ministers, and civil servants, including Mr Flaherty, attended the dinner and prize-giving, just one day after the Government guidelines banned such private functions.

The advertisement for the job to find Mr Flaherty’s successor has been posted on Publicjobs.ie and is at the assistant principal grade in the civil service.

The Houses of the Oireachtas Service, on the proposal of the Taoiseach, is running a competition to select the best-qualified candidate who has the required knowledge, skills and attributes to meet the requirements of the role of Captain of the Guard of the Houses of the Oireachtas for consideration for appointment by the Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach has absolute discretion whether or not to appoint a candidate to the position from this competition.

The Captain of the Guard is an officer of the Houses of the Oireachtas and works as deputy head of the Superintendent’s Unit.

The primary function of the unit is to maintain security and decorum in the Parliamentary chamber and across the Leinster House complex and its environs, ensuring a secure and safe work environment is provided for members, their staff and the staff of the service.

The captain reports to the superintendent and has responsibility for the day-to-day management of the staff in the area. The staff of the Superintendent’s Unit include two teams – the ushers and the service officers. The ushers team currently comprises a management team (head usher, deputy head ushers, team leaders) and 52 ushers.

“The person appointed will be responsible for the day-to-day delivery of best-practice security services to all Members, staff and visitors to the Houses of the Oireachtas as part of a modern parliamentary service,” the advertisement states.

In line with the assistant principal officer grade, the successful candidate will earn between €69,012 and €85,415.

Traditionally, the role has been filed by former members of the Defence Forces who have transferred into Leinster House.

However, sources within the Dáil have stated that because the position is subject to a pension abatement provision, many of the normally leading internal candidates may choose not to apply.

The rule book states it is not envisaged that the employing department/office will support an application for an abatement waiver in respect of appointments to this position.

Ahead of ‘Golfgate’, Mr Flaherty had been given new responsibilities this year for ensuring compliance to Covid-19 restrictions around the parliament building.