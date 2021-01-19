Private homecare firms not paying staff enough, says minister

Private firms which have not paid homecare workers enough money have come under fire from the Minister for Older People.

Poor pay in the sector is causing staff shortages, said Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler. "There's no shortage of healthcare assistants. But there's a shortage of healthcare assistants who want to be paid minimum wage," she said.

However, the organisation representing private homecare companies has said pay isn't the only difficulty and has called for a workforce taskforce. Ms Butler said those who provide homecare to elderly and vulnerable people are "disgruntled".

"Those working in the healthcare profession, especially as healthcare assistants, if they're working for the HSE they're well looked after, you know, I think it's about €14.50 an hour, but some of the companies are only paying the maybe minimum wage which is €10.10 and that's very difficult," she said.

I won't be popular for saying this, but sometimes the private providers don't pay as well as the HSE providers."

But Ms Butler said it would be almost impossible to bring all homecare provision under the remit of the HSE as "this is a practice that has built up over many many years".

Responding, Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI) chief executive Joseph Musgrave said pay "isn't the only barrier", and recruitment of healthcare assistants could increase "dramatically" if other changes were made.

"We need to look at this through a broader lens than just pay," he said.

Pay is fundamental and it's important. But this is an access to care issue, this is a career path issue which is why we need a workforce review."

He said HCCI members, which includes large companies such as Bluebird Care and Home Instead Senior Care, as well as smaller local providers, pay an average of €12.50 an hour to their employees.

Mr Musgrave pointed to temporary changes that have been made since the start of the pandemic, which allow healthcare workers to be hired with a commitment that they reach the same level of qualifications as existing workers within 18 months. He said this has resulted in a 200% increase since July. "What it's done is it's allowed providers to hire from a larger pool of candidates."

Ms Butler cited the fact that about 50% of homecare is provided by the HSE across the country, while the other 50% is run by private companies.

She added that this also varies widely depending on what part of the country a person lives.

"In the south-east, 26% is private, 74% is public. Up in Donegal they are the cream of the crop, it's 81% public, but in Dublin is 100% private and voluntary homecare."

Ms Butler acknowledged the work those looking after people in their own homes have put in since the pandemic. "A healthcare assistant can go into six or seven different houses every day, they can provide care to six or seven different people, and yet they go home to their own families, you know. They have been brilliant, and I do recognise that they have a lot of challenges."

A spokesperson for the minister added that workforce planning, skills mix, capacity as well as terms and conditions are all being examined in the context of the rollout of a new statutory homecare scheme which is due next year.