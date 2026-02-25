Doctors in University Hospital Limerick express concerns over 'toxic fumes' amid works

Doctors in University Hospital Limerick have expressed concerns about “toxic fumes” being spread due to works outside the new ward.

They say ongoing works carried out “beside the air intake” have caused staff and patients to experience symptoms including headaches and irritated sinuses.

As tar was being laid out, fumes caused an “awful smell”.

A doctor described the fumes as being “a pretty hardcore cocktail of carcinogens”, which could irritate lungs and “exacerbate Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)”.

The same doctor allegedly called operational services and said he was informed someone “had been up to the ward to check it out and that all is well”.

Correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner read: “I raised the concern of harmful effects of the fumes, and some of the symptoms that patients and staff have been experiencing but she didn’t say anything in response."

He added that crews needed to stop the works until the ventilation “was sorted”.

A spokesperson for the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said it had not yet received any reports on the “issue of tar laying” near the new wards.

“The issue of health and safety in University Hospital Limerick continues to be a matter of grave concern for the INMO.

"Our members find themselves working in extremely unsafe conditions with trolleys placed wherever there is space in the hospital, including in the new block.

“There have been recent incidents of work being done to wards with excessive use of power hammers while patients are being treated. This is unacceptable,” they added.

The Irish Examiner has contacted the HSE Mid-West, but no response has been issued.