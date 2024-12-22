Watch: Richard E Grant among thousands arriving into Cork Airport for Christmas

Actor Richard E Grant was among the thousands of passengers who jetted into Cork on Sunday for the Christmas holidays.

The English actor and presenter, who has starred in Downton Abbey, Saltburn, A Christmas Carol, and Bram Stoker's Dracula among many others, arrived into Cork Airport on a flight from London.

He told the Irish Examiner he was heading to Ballymaloe House in East Cork for a break with his friend, celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna.

Mr Grant and the Cork-born ITV This Morning star have previously spent holidays together, including a trip to the Caribbean in early 2023, along with McKenna’s husband, aristocrat Harry Herbert.

Mr Grant was also a guest at their wedding at Highclere Estate in August 2021. The estate is home to the location for the Downton Abbey series and films.

Three-year-old Cora Kelly waiting patiently at Cork Airport to meet her grandmother Sue Hopwood...

...And finally, Cora Kelly is held by her grandmother Sue Hopwood who had just flown in for Christmas. Pictures: Dan Linehan

The cookery school at Ballymaloe was the starting point for Clodagh McKenna, having trained there in the class of 2000. She has since gone on to front many TV shows, as well as penning several cookbooks.

Mr Grant, who most recently starred in Saltburn and who has number of projects in hand for next year, told the Irish Examiner that this is his first visit to Cork but he has previously visited Dublin. Smiling broadly, he added: “We are going to Ballymaloe.”

Livia and Eben O'Sullivan, Killarney who were flying to Tenerife from Cork Airport for Christmas. Picture Dan Linehan

Christmas is a poignant time for Grant, as his wife, voice coach Joan Washington, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and passed away in September 2021.

On social media in recent days, the Withnail and I actor spoke of how his late wife’s birthday is just before Christmas.

He described being on a “long winding road on your own”, adding that “I know I am on the same journey as countless other people are at this time of the year”.

He said they both loved Christmas and pledged to be “as celebratory as possible this year”.

Eve Scannell returning to Cork for the 27th time to spend with time with her sister Fidelma from Mayfield, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

He came through arrivals at Cork Airport almost unnoticed by numerous families who gathered to welcome loved ones home for the festive season.

While many on the same flight as the actor travelled from across the UK, others had flown in on connecting flights from further afield.

Marian and Pat Bransfield, Fermoy, waiting with their grandchildren for their son Ronan who was flying into Cork Airport for Christmas. Picture Dan Linehan

They included Elaine Monro and her husband Kevin, who have come to Cork every year for three decades, from Toronto.

Cork-born Elaine and her Canadian husband were greeted by a contingent of her extended family including her dad, her siblings and other relatives. The couple will be in Cork until early in the new year.

Michelle O'Mahony returning home from London is met at Cork Airport by her sister Katriona, Fraser and young Alexis. Picture Dan Linehan

Meanwhile, Bandon native Michelle O’Mahony was welcomed home from London by her three-year-old niece Alexis Heaslip, her sister Katriona, and brother-in-law Fraser.

She said that although she had last been home in August, she noticed a big change in her little niece and was looking forward to spending more time with her and the rest of her family.

Jimmy Kavanagh returning from Brunei is met by his sister Jayne from Charleville, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Eva Scannell received a big welcome from her sister Fidelma when she arrived home from Hampshire in the UK, having come back every Christmas for almost three decades, bar two during the covid pandemic.

Members of the Carrigaline Gospel Choir singing to welcome passengers arriving at Cork Airport. Picture: Dan Linehan

The Mayfield woman had to fly solo this year as her partner Gareth had to remain in the UK but she said she was looking forward to renewing her favourite traditions, including a walk in the city centre to see the Christmas lights.

“We will have a lovely Christmas dinner that our 79-year-old mother Gretta will make. She makes it every year," she said.

Young Ben Price, Manchester with Santa Claus at Cork Aiport after he flew into Cork Airport to visit his grandparents in Dromina. Picture Dan Linehan

The airport was busy throughout the weekend as people made the journey back to spend the festive season with family and friends, with many turning up wearing Christmas jumpers and hats, while others carried homemade banners.

On Saturday, the Carrigaline Gospel Choir added to the festive air by performing Christmas carols.