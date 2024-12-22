Watch: Richard E Grant among thousands arriving into Cork Airport for Christmas

Actor Richard E Grant was among the thousands of passengers who jetted into Cork on Sunday for the Christmas holidays.
The English actor and presenter, who has starred in, , , and among many others, arrived into Cork Airport on a flight from London.
He told thehe was heading to Ballymaloe House in East Cork for a break with his friend, celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna.
Mr Grant and the Cork-born ITVstar have previously spent holidays together, including a trip to the Caribbean in early 2023, along with McKenna’s husband, aristocrat Harry Herbert.
Mr Grant was also a guest at their wedding at Highclere Estate in August 2021. The estate is home to the location for theseries and films.
The cookery school at Ballymaloe was the starting point for Clodagh McKenna, having trained there in the class of 2000. She has since gone on to front many TV shows, as well as penning several cookbooks.
Mr Grant, who most recently starred inand who has number of projects in hand for next year, told the that this is his first visit to Cork but he has previously visited Dublin. Smiling broadly, he added: “We are going to Ballymaloe.”
Christmas is a poignant time for Grant, as his wife, voice coach Joan Washington, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and passed away in September 2021.
On social media in recent days, theactor spoke of how his late wife’s birthday is just before Christmas.
He described being on a “long winding road on your own”, adding that “I know I am on the same journey as countless other people are at this time of the year”.
He said they both loved Christmas and pledged to be “as celebratory as possible this year”.
He came through arrivals at Cork Airport almost unnoticed by numerous families who gathered to welcome loved ones home for the festive season.
While many on the same flight as the actor travelled from across the UK, others had flown in on connecting flights from further afield.
They included Elaine Monro and her husband Kevin, who have come to Cork every year for three decades, from Toronto.
Cork-born Elaine and her Canadian husband were greeted by a contingent of her extended family including her dad, her siblings and other relatives. The couple will be in Cork until early in the new year.
Meanwhile, Bandon native Michelle O’Mahony was welcomed home from London by her three-year-old niece Alexis Heaslip, her sister Katriona, and brother-in-law Fraser.
She said that although she had last been home in August, she noticed a big change in her little niece and was looking forward to spending more time with her and the rest of her family.
Eva Scannell received a big welcome from her sister Fidelma when she arrived home from Hampshire in the UK, having come back every Christmas for almost three decades, bar two during the covid pandemic.
The Mayfield woman had to fly solo this year as her partner Gareth had to remain in the UK but she said she was looking forward to renewing her favourite traditions, including a walk in the city centre to see the Christmas lights.
“We will have a lovely Christmas dinner that our 79-year-old mother Gretta will make. She makes it every year," she said.
The airport was busy throughout the weekend as people made the journey back to spend the festive season with family and friends, with many turning up wearing Christmas jumpers and hats, while others carried homemade banners.
On Saturday, the Carrigaline Gospel Choir added to the festive air by performing Christmas carols.