Sacked receptionist at Kerry freesheet compensated for making protected disclosure about safety

A freesheet newspaper in Kerry has been ordered to pay €45,000 compensation to a receptionist and sales agent who was fired after making a complaint about feeling unsafe due to regular visits to the office by a drunken rough sleeper.

The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that the Killarney Advertiser had unfairly dismissed Laura O’Regan after she had made a protected disclosure about her concerns for her safety at work.

The company disputed the claim and maintained that Ms O’Regan had her employment terminated because she failed to carry out her job to the required standard and had missed advertising sales targets. Ms O’Regan was dismissed on September 27, 2019, after almost 11 months working as a front desk receptionist and sales agent.

The WRC heard that a man who was living rough in Killarney started calling into the newspaper’s office in May 2019. However, the male, who was identified only as Mr J, started to stare at Ms O’Regan and ask her questions during repeat visits.

She told her manager that she was uncomfortable with Mr J being in the office and he was told by both the manager and the editor that he was not to call into the building. However, he continued to call in about twice per week in an intoxicated state and became argumentative and sometimes aggressive when asked to leave including using vile and abusive language to Ms O’Regan and indicating he wanted a girlfriend.

On one occasion, she called her boyfriend to escort her from the office, while on another date, Mr J was removed from the office by several male members of staff. The WRC heard that the newspaper’s general manager, Aidan Quirke, indicated a gate would be installed to prevent access to the office by unauthorised parties, but it did not happen.

Protected disclosure

Ms O’Regan said she made an official complaint to gardáí about an incident involving Mr J on September 18, 2019, when she was in fear for her safety, but he had left the office before they arrived. She subsequently sent an e-mail to the company’s health and safety officer which she claims constituted a protected disclosure.

Ms O’Regan described being called in the following day to an unscheduled meeting with the company’s managing director, Cormac Casey, and Mr Quirke where she was reprimanded for making a complaint to the health and safety officer. She said Mr Casey told her that he would put a baseball bat under the counter which she could use to defend herself.

Response

On September 20. 2019, Ms O’Regan said she was verbally reprimanded by company director, Noelle Casey, over the matter and also criticised by Mr Casey because it had been “outsourced” and would cost him money in what he claimed was “a costly dysfunctional process” which would result in staff being disciplined.

She was told by Mr Quirke a week later that she was no longer employed with the company. When she asked why she was being let go, she was informed the company was not doing well.

Ms O’Regan recalled that Mr Quirke suggested it was because she had failed to reach two out of four sales targets which she said was incorrect. She told the WRC that her performance had never been raised prior to the day she was dismissed.

The Killarney Advertiser claimed that it noticed advertising sales were down in July 2019.

Mr Casey told the WRC that he asked the officer manager, who was due to go on maternity leave, if Ms O’Regan could cover her role and she replied “with a definitive ‘no.’” The WRC heard that a decision was taken to re-organise the front desk and sales function which would result in Ms O’Regan’s employment being terminated.

Newspaper claims

The company claimed all the relevant action was taken on foot to ensure her complaint about health and safety in relation to Mr J was resolved.

Mr Quirke said he was frustrated that he did not know of the issue before September 2019. He told the WRC his suggestion of using a gate had proven not to be possible but he had issued verbal instructions to staff about handling future incidents.

Mr Casey denied reprimanding Ms O’Regan but accepted he was annoyed about the way that management had dealt with the issue. He accepted she had not received any prior warnings about her performance.

Mr Casey claimed the reference to a baseball bat was a metaphor to show the company would go to any lengths to protect staff.

The company maintained the decision to dismiss her was taken at the end of August 2019 well in advance of any health and safety issue being raised by her.

WRC ruling

In her ruling, WRC adjudication officer Maria Kelly, said she was satisfied that the complainant was clearly concerned about her own safety and that of her colleagues when she made the office manager and editor aware of the situation in July to August 2019.

Ms Kelly said Ms O’Regan’s e-mail to a health and safety officer was not just a personal grievance as maintained by the company but a protected disclosure.

She said Ms O’Regan had a legitimate expectation that a protective gate would be installed in the office but made a formal report about health and safety issues when it did not happen.

The WRC said the tone of Mr Casey’s e-mail showed he was angry and concerned about being exposed on a health and safety issue and how it had been handled as well as the proposed solution and its cost. Ms Kelly said it was not credible that he was not angry with Ms O’Regan too.

She said it was also not believable that Mr Quirke did not inform the office manager, Linde Hutchinson, who was going on maternity leave of the decision to dismiss the complainant or that Ms Hutchinson was not consulted or advised about the issue.

Ordering the Killarney Advertiser to pay Ms O’Regan compensation of €45,000, Ms Kelly said she was satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the dismissal decision was directly connected to making a protected disclosure.