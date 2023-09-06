'We’re unemployed now': Rally at Cork creche in support of redundant staff 

Parents, service users and staff of the Before 5 Family Centre on the northside of Cork City have gathered in support of childcare workers who will have to reapply for jobs that in some instances they have had for over 20 years.

Staff and parents of the Churchfield Family Centre and Creche had been shocked by the sudden announcement, via text message, of the service’s closure on August 23, when the service provider went into liquidation.

It has now been confirmed that Northside Community Enterprises (NCE), based in Farranree, will provide creche and early years services at the centre — a move welcomed by the community — however, long-serving staff members will have to reapply for jobs in an open recruitment process.

Ryan and Scarlett Packer at the rally.

Parents have also been left without childcare and other services for “several weeks” as NCE “take all necessary steps to be compliant with Tusla regulations,” NCE said in a statement.

As part of this process, NCE will be recruiting staff for their new facility.

“Northside Community Enterprises will be recruiting personnel and everyone with the required qualifications and experience is encouraged to apply,” Cork City Childcare Committee told the Irish Examiner. “Positions will be advertised in the coming weeks.”

Lilian Hanover worked at the Before 5 centre for 28 years before being made suddenly redundant by the August closure.

Speaking at a rally outside the Before 5 centre, attended by an estimated 80 people, she said she now had no choice but to claim social welfare as she and 13 other staff wait for an unknown period of time to apply for jobs.

“We have no choice; we’re unemployed now,” she said.

“And we’ll have to re-interview for our old jobs. But we’re in it to win it, because it’s the job that we love.”

Children from the after school programme with former staff members Collette Aherne and Eileen Twohig at Wednesday's rally.

People Before Profit TD Mick Barry told the rally it was “a disgrace that the statement sent out to press this morning said not one word about the workers who have given such a brilliant service to children in this community.

Each and every one of them needs their job back, and the demand is coming not only from the workers but from the community.”

He said he hoped the pre-existing 14 staff would be offered “first refusal” on their jobs.

Staff member Mary Barry had been running a play therapy pilot programme at the centre. She said she had heard nothing about whether or not that service will be retained.

“We’re very happy that the early years services have been secured, but we’re worried that the bigger picture will be lost,” she said.

“It was not just a daycare service. What about play therapy, what about the after-school service which was a vital emotional support to families, and what about the adult education services? This centre was in use by people in the community from two to 80 on a daily basis.”

Cllr Brian McCarthy, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, Cllr Mick Nugent and Mick Barry TD speaking to former staff.

Local resident Christine Moynihan is a mother to four boys aged between 15 and two and has been availing of a range of services at the Before 5 centre, including play therapy and an after school club for one of her older children.

She said the uncertainty of not knowing how long families would be without services was “a huge stress. We’re looking for alternatives, but there is no alternative after school club.”

“Now you’ll have kids missing out. Several weeks will be bad for the childcare and creche kids, but the after school kids are missing out too. If they have to reapply from the start, I don’t know how long it’s going to take to get the services back.”