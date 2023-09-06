'Extraordinary' founder of Munster's missing pet helpline passes away

Tributes have poured in for the founder of one of the country’s most successful lost and found pet helplines who has passed away.

Elly (Lucy) O’Shea nee Vernon reunited thousands of missing cats and dogs through the Munster Lost and Found facility in Cork which she established nearly 25 years ago. The 75-year-old was born in Santa Monica, where her father was a screen writer, and her mother a ballet dancer.

She moved to the UK as a child before later relocating to Cork where she started the missing pet helpline.

A former backing singer with The Who, she became well known for putting up adverts for missing pets in the Cork Echo’s Pink Pages, before the arrival of social media. Her friend and co-founder, Lindsay Kelly, told the Irish Examiner that the service's volunteers were “heartbroken”.

“She was a wonderful person, and we are so sad. Elly was extraordinary and had a colourful background. She was effectively estranged from her family and lived a very private life.

The Munster Lost and Found pet helpline was Elly Lucy O’Shea's "dream", according to her friend and co-founder, Lindsay Kelly.

“She fell on hard times, she pretty much lost everything, and all her hopes and dreams were dashed. Until one day she found a little dog called Toby running down Patrick Street.

"He went straight into her arms as though he was asking for help. That was the start of her awareness of the plight of so many lost and abandoned animals in Cork. She set up the Munster Lost and Found pet helpline and I met her around a year later and we worked together.

Lindsay said they have rescued and reunited “thousands of animals” every year since.

“Elly was on that phone all the time — this was her dream.

“I am doing the eulogy at her service and I’m very proud to do so. We really have lost an extraordinary woman.”

Ms O’Shea’s cremation service takes place at 3pm on Thursday, September 7, at The Island Crematorium on Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.