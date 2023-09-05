Firefighters in Cork City accept WRC proposal to end four-month long industrial dispute

Firefighters in Cork City have voted to accept a proposal from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) which brings to an end their four-month long industrial dispute over staffing levels.

The proposal, which was accepted by 72% of those balloted on Monday, will see the introduction of a ‘fourth pump’ to the brigade which will be operated and crewed out of the fire brigade’s Anglesea St headquarters.

The proposal does not provide for the reopening of Ballincollig fire station which had become a key public focus of the dispute in recent months.

Firefighter and Siptu shop steward Billy Crowley said firefighters are satisfied that the latest WRC proposals are “a step in the right direction” towards a better and safer fire service for the entire city.

He said the proposal provides for the involvement of firefighters in the city-wide strategic review of the fire service.

He said the future shape of the city's fire service, and any potential station openings, will be a data-driven exercise.

He thanked the people of Ballincollig who had supported the firefighters in their campaign and who had staged protests calling for the reopening of the town’s fire station.

But he said following the rejection by firefighters of interim WRC proposals in June, which included the 9am to 6pm reopening of the station, more meaningful proposals had emerged following the second round of WRC facilitated talks.

“We understand the feeling amongst people of Ballincollig that the station should be reopened. And that may be the case, but there has to be a data driven case for it. And that will require patience,” he said.

It is understood that there will be a series of talks over the coming 12 days to hammer out the details around the implementation of the latest WRC proposals which are due to come into effect from 9am on September 17.

Siptu has always insisted that the root cause of the dispute lay with the failure of fire service management to reinstate the Ballincollig retained fire and rescue service or provide additional resources to the Cork City Fire Brigade to provide cover in Ballincollig following the 2019 city boundary extension.

The town had a retained fire service when it was within the administrative area of Cork County Council.

It also had a full-time fire service for several months after it came within the administrative area of the city after the boundary extension.

But despite the launch of a high-profile retained firefighter recruitment campaign over two years ago, the city council has yet to hire a single retained firefighter to crew the Ballincollig station. Siptu said the boundary extension has seen an expansion of the area covered by the Cork City Fire Brigade without the provision of enough additional staff.

City councillors were told in July that the Ballincollig station ground has been classed as a “medium low-risk station ground” with 230 incidents per year, compared to Anglesea St station, with 1,541 incidents per year, and Ballyvolane station with almost 1,120 incidents per year — both are categorised as being very high risk.

“A full-time service is not required for this [Ballincollig] station ground as confirmed by national guidance. It has always been a station ground served by a retained fire crew,” council chief executive Ann Doherty said.

Callouts in the city brigade have reduced by 20% over the last 20 years, while approved brigade staffing levels over that time have not changed, she said.