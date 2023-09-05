Watch: Annual Horse Fair in Tallow 

Video taken from the Tallow Horse fair in Co. Waterford
Tallow, Waterford, Ireland. 04th September, 2023. Jimmy Mangan from Conna and Tom Coffey from Co. Wexford with a pair of 5 month old Donkey Foals at the annual horse fair that was held in Tallow, Co. Waterford. - Picture: David Creedon

Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 12:00
Picture Desk

Tom Coffey from Co. Wexford with a pair of 5 month old donkey foals named Tom and Jerry at the annual horse fair that was held in Tallow, Co. Waterford.

