Kerry sees highest daily August rainfall since 1986 during Storm Betty

Co Kerry saw the highest daily rainfall in August since 1986, according to new provisional data from Met Éireann.

Friday, August 18, was the month's wettest day as Storm Betty swept across the county and some 74mm of rain fell in the Kingdom.

The national forecaster said that rainfall was "above average in most places" in August with the wettest weather recorded in the northeast and southwest.

Provisional data from the August Climate Statement, released on Monday, showed monthly rainfall totals ranged from 62.9mm at Oat Park in Co Carlow to 177.2mm at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

August was dominated by low pressure systems from the Atlantic with two named storms, Antoni and Betty that were "significant weather events of the month".

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade help out as houses in the Castle Court housing estate in the Clontarf area are flooded by Storm Antoni. Picture: Leah Farrell

Storm Antoni brought a period of very heavy rain to the north of the country during the first week of August, causing some flooding while the strongest winds were mainly confined to the south.

The second week of the month saw low pressure bring bands of rain or showers across the country with scattered periods of drier and sunnier weather.

There were mostly dry days before Storm Betty developed to the southwest of the country during the third week.

Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, Co Waterford, as Storm Betty brought strong winds and rain. Picture: PA

The storm brought widespread heavy rain and strong winds, with thunderstorm activity that caused some flash flooding on August 18.

Valentia Observatory in Kerry saw 74mm of rainfall that day, breaking a record set in 1986.

Records were also broken in Cork on August 18, with Cork Airport recording its highest daily rainfall for August since 1998 with 63mm. Roches Point, also in Cork, had its highest daily fall for August on record with 59.6mm.

Met Éireann said the centre of Storm Betty then crossed the country from south to north in the early hours of Saturday, August 19, which caused some coastal flooding and downed numerous trees — especially in the south and east of the country.

Temperatures

Meanwhile, the national forecaster said temperatures for the month of August were "above average nearly everywhere".

Sherkin Island, Cork, saw an average of 15.6C while weather stations in Tipperary, Mayo, and Dublin recorded an average of 15.6C, 15.7C, and 16.1C respectively.

The lowest temperatures were recorded in Markree, Sligo, with the lowest air minimum of 5C — 5.7 below its Long-Term Average (LTA), and the lowest grass minimum in Claremorris, Mayo with 2.8C.

The national forecaster also highlighted that nearly "all available sunshine totals were below their LTA".

Casement Aerdome, Dublin saw 148.4 hours of sunshine - the highest last month, while Belmullet, Mayo saw 99.5 hours in total.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded last month was 13.2 hours at Malin Head, Donegal on August 17.