Woman arrested after cyclist, 60s, dies in Co Kerry crash

A woman in her 20s has been arrested after a male cyclist died in serious road traffic collision in Co Kerry early this morning.

The incident, involving a car and a bicycle, occurred on the Killorglin to Cromane Road.

The cyclist, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will take place.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested and held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Kerry garda station.

The road was closed while a forensic examination took place.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera/ dash-cam footage and who were travelling on Killorglin to Cromane Road, this morning between 8.20am and 9am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.