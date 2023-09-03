Woman arrested after cyclist, 60s, dies in Co Kerry crash

Woman arrested after cyclist, 60s, dies in Co Kerry crash

The road is currently closed while a forensic examination takes place.

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 15:27
Greg Murphy and Mairead Sheehy

A woman in her 20s has been arrested after a male cyclist died in serious road traffic collision in Co Kerry early this morning.

The incident, involving a car and a bicycle, occurred on the Killorglin to Cromane Road.

The cyclist, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will take place.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested and held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Kerry garda station.

The road was closed while a forensic examination took place.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera/ dash-cam footage and who were travelling on Killorglin to Cromane Road, this morning between 8.20am and 9am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Cork library stays open amid latest 'nationalist' rally  Cork library stays open amid latest 'nationalist' rally 
Zoey Coffey funeral Crash victim Zoey was set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told
Government ‘could do more’ on student housing - UCC president Government ‘could do more’ on student housing - UCC president
road safetyPlace: Kerry
Woman arrested after cyclist, 60s, dies in Co Kerry crash

Grandparents and grandchild killed in Cashel crash to be laid to rest today

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd