Cork Gay Project tells Helen McEntee of concerns at library protests over LGBT+ books

The Justice Minister says she trusts gardaí to respond appropriately to far-right protests, as the Cork Gay Project expressed concerns to her about the escalation of protests targeting the city's main library and its staff.

The group, which supports gay, bisexual, trans and queer men and their families, also expressed views about the policing of such protests, and said it had concerns about the impact these protests, and the rhetoric heard at them, was having on the community it supports, on library staff and the wider community.

The concerns were outlined at a private meeting with Helen McEntee during her day-long visit to Cork on Wednesday.

It comes ahead of another planned protest at the main library on Grand Parade this weekend by those opposed to the availability of certain LGBT+ reading material. A counter-protest is planned at the same time.

The library has, following a risk assessment before previous such protests, closed its doors to the public.

While some protest organisers have told City Hall they will not protest at the library door or approach its staff, Cork City Council has declined to comment on whether the library will close pre-emptively, as a precaution, this Saturday.

The protest has been organised by people who have targeted pharmacy workers in relation to the availability of the covid vaccine, and who have protested outside asylum-seeker accommodation centres, insisting Irish people should be housed first.

They have previously entered the city's main library to complain about the display of certain LGBT books, they have filmed librarians and published the footage online later, and they interrupted a library event in Kerry.

Some travelled by small sailboat last month in what they called a "sovereign voyage" to protest at libraries in other counties.

Footage of several confrontations and scuffles with counter-protestors at various locations has been posted on social media.

A protest outside Cork City Library on Grand Parade. Picture: Larry Cummins

One individual was also involved in a confrontation with the Lord Mayor of Cork on North Main St last weekend. A Garda investigation into that incident is under way.

Ms McEntee said people have a right to protest peacefully but added: "Where that crosses a line, where it moves into harassment, any type of violence or intimidation, then obviously we're talking about criminal behaviour.

“It is important that the gardaí respond to these matters in the way that they see fit. And I absolutely trust the gardaí do and will respond in the way that they find appropriate in the situation.

People have a right to protest but when it crosses a line, that's a very different matter.

“And I know that there have been situations and scenarios where people have felt intimidated, where there has been a line crossed, and I expect that there is an appropriate response in those situations.”

Asked if it was acceptable that previous protests have forced the closure of the city’s main public library, she said: “No, it's absolutely not. And this shouldn't be happening. Without knowing what will happen this Saturday, obviously, I expect that the gardaí are fully aware and will respond appropriately on the day.”