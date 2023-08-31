Gardaí ask for help to find man missing from Cork

Denis Corcoran is known to frequent Cork city and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Gardaí ask for help to find man missing from Cork

Have you seen Denis Corcoran?

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 12:27
David Kent

Gardaí have asked the public to help them find a missing man in Cork.

51-year-old Denis Corcoran was reported as missing on Tuesday, August 29.

He is known to frequent Cork City and his family are concerned for his welfare.

He is said to be 6'3" tall with a broad build.

He has blue eyes and brown, shaved hair. It is not known what Denis was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

'A wonderful act of kindness' — Roy Keane donates €30k car to Cork hospice's fundraiser 'A wonderful act of kindness' — Roy Keane donates €30k car to Cork hospice's fundraiser
Victim of Clonmel road crash to be laid to rest as first funeral is held Victim of Clonmel road crash to be laid to rest as first funeral is held
Man, 50s, dies following farm accident in Cork Man, 50s, dies following farm accident in Cork
#Cork - News
<p>In Cork, the most expensive place to rent was in the area of Cork City South-West, with an average rent for new tenancies at €1,576 per month.</p>

Average rents above €1,000 a month in 16 counties, with jumps in Cork, Limerick and Kerry 

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd