Gardaí ask for help to find man missing from Cork

Gardaí have asked the public to help them find a missing man in Cork.

51-year-old Denis Corcoran was reported as missing on Tuesday, August 29.

He is known to frequent Cork City and his family are concerned for his welfare.

He is said to be 6'3" tall with a broad build.

He has blue eyes and brown, shaved hair. It is not known what Denis was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.