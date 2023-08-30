Man, 50s, dies following farm accident in Cork

A man in his 50s has died following an accident at a farm in Cork.

Gardaí say they were notified that an accident had taken place around 1.50pm at the farm in White's Cross, just outside the northside of the city.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

The coroner has been notified, while the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed they had also launched an investigation into the tragedy.

The deceased man, originally from Tralee, is well-known in the area. Locals have described him a "gentleman and a grafter" from a hugely-respected family, and said that the entire community will be in mourning at the loss of such a hardworking farmer and friend.

It is the latest in a series of tragedies that have shaken Ireland in recent days, with two car accidents resulting in multiple deaths in Tipperary plunging communities into mourning.

Earlier this month, the Farm Safety Live event took place at the Tullamore Show, with ministers at pains to describe the sometimes dangerous work undertaken by farmers and staff.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue spoke of how danger can be "one step away" in a farming environment, and that there are never enough precautions to be taken.

Minister for State with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, told those attending that farm safety needs to be the first thought every day and not an afterthought.

"Unfortunately, farmers are seven times more likely to lose their life in a workplace incident than any other of the two million workers in Ireland. That is a stark statistic and one we have to change and change our attitude to risk as farmers and that starts today," he said.

According to HSA data, vehicles and machinery are the main cause of farm accidents in Ireland, accounting for half of all farm deaths over the past 10 years in Ireland.

Farming had the highest number of work-related fatalities in 2022, with 13 deaths recorded, according to the HSA.