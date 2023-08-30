Jerry Buttimer plans to target new fifth seat in Cork South-Central

The Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, Jerry Buttimer, plans to target the new fifth Dáil seat which has been created in the Cork South-Central constituency following the boundary commission report.

The Fine Gael Senator served as TD for the constituency from 2011 to 2016, but was highly critical of the 2012 boundary review which transferred his main political base areas of Bishopstown and parts of Glasheen to Cork North-Central. He went on to lose his Dáil seat in the 2016 general election.

But in the latest boundary review, those western suburbs are part of the 12 electoral districts which have been transferred back to Cork South-Central, as the River Lee is again viewed as a natural boundary between the two constituencies, which have both increased from four- to five-seaters.

The large urban area of Ballincollig, which is now part of Cork city, has been transferred from Cork North-West to Cork North-Central, and there has been a massive shift at the northern end of Cork East, with Mallow also transferring into Cork North-Central.

Mr Buttimer confirmed on Wednesday that he intends to seek his party’s nomination to contest that new fifth seat in Cork South-Central at the next general election. “I have 16 years done in the Oireachtas. I am committed to public life. It’s in my DNA,” he said.

He said the boundary review has "given an opportunity to the people in the southwest of the city". “It’s important we offer a choice to the electorate of a candidate from the Bishopstown area in its now re-unified place in Cork South-Central."

He said the existing four seats are all held in the eastern half of the constituency and that the next general election will give people in the southwest side an opportunity to have a voice.

“My commitment has never dwindled as a public rep, I believe in public service.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said the “fighting talk” from Mr Buttimer is reflective of the ambition of the party in Cork. “And certainly that will be a target seat for us,” he said.

He described the changes to Cork North-Central and Cork South-Central as “both necessary and appropriate”. “We've seen strong population growth,” he said.

“The National Development Plan and the National Spatial Strategy see Cork as the fastest growing urban population in the country for the next 10 to 15 years.

“And that's got to be reflected in the Dáil as well in terms of representation. And of course there's a constitutional requirement to make sure that there are sufficient numbers of TDs representing growing areas in population terms.

Minister Coveney said his own constituency has a very familiar look to it.

"The river divides the city now, north and south in terms of North Central and South Central. It's got an extra seat reflecting an increased population. So I think that is positive for Cork in terms of representation in the Dail."

Cork North-Central Fine Gael TD, Colm Burke, welcomed the addition of a fifth seat in that constituency but said he was disappointed to see his home area of Dripsey re-locating to Cork North-West.

“But I welcome Ballincollig in and also the Mallow area,” he said. “I've already been doing a lot of work in the Mourneabbey Burnfort areas which is very much part of the old Cork East constituency for a long number of years.

“So I very much welcome the challenge. It's about providing the best quality service and back-up support to the people that live in Cork North-Central. And that's what I hope to continue to do.”