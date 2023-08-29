Gardaí confirm 'a number' of fatalities in Tipperary crash

The single-vehicle incident occurred near the townland of Rathcoun outside Cashel shortly after 9pm.
Gardaí said the road has been closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 22:00
Eoin English & Imasha Costa

Gardaí have confirmed that "a number" of people have died in a road traffic collision in Tipperary tonight.

Emergency service remain at the scene of the single-vehicle incident, which occurred near the townland of Rathcoun outside Cashel shortly after 9pm.

It is believed three people, including a child, were involved in the incident.

In a statement this evening, a garda spokesperson said that "initial indications are that there are a number of persons deceased."

At least two fire engines, two HSE ambulances, and several garda cars rushed to the scene. The various emergency services are still dealing with the incident.

"An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further information at this time as Gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene," the garda spokesperson added.

“An Garda Síochána are also in the process of informing families of this tragic incident and request time and space during which to do so.”

