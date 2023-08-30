Criticism after Limerick student house advertised for 'only open-minded people'

A house offered for rent in a student area of Limerick for “only open-minded people” has been slammed as an example of how renters are being targeted by unscrupulous people.

Executive director of the Irish Council for Overseas Students, Laura Harmon, said the advertisement, which has now been removed from Daft.ie, shows that renters under “immense pressure to find somewhere to rent” are being taken advantage of.

The rental opportunity in Castletroy was advertised as a double room in a five-bed property, available from September 1, for a period of three months.

The ad outlined that the downstairs double room was “occupied by owner and willing to share the room for 3 months only. Only open-minded people should apply.”

The rent was €250 per month, along with €50 for electricity and gas bills.

The accompanying photo showed a room with a double bed.

Ms Harmon said action needs to be taken by the Government to clamp down on unscrupulous landlords targeting students and other vulnerable renters who are hit by a lack of rental properties and soaring rents.

She added: “The Government needs to do more to protect renters.”

The council is now planning a survey of international students regarding accommodation issues over the coming weeks.

The survey will include a section on sex for rent, according to Ms Harmon.

A spokesman for the Department of Housing said that “the correct approach” to dealing with sex-for-rent offers in the rental market is currently being carefully considered.

He added: “Both the Department of Housing and the Department of Justice with officials working together on appropriate options to do so.

"This includes assessing whether changes may be required to Residential Tenancies legislation or through the introduction of criminal charges.

"This Government is totally committed to preventing and addressing sexual abuse and gender-based violence in all its forms.”

In recent weeks, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin published legislation seeking to criminalise a landlord seeking a sex-for-rent arrangement.

It would also criminalise the advertising of such offers under the Residential Tenancies Act.

Daft.ie has been contacted for comment.