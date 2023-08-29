Watch: Festivities for Nursing Homes Week Ireland 2023

Fermoys' Amberley nursing home celebrate Nursing Homes Ireland Week 2023.
Indian staff who entertained residents at Amberley Nursing home, Fermoy, Co Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
Picture Desk

Music is the theme for the 2023 Nursing Homes Ireland weeks' celebrations. Amberley nursing home, Fermoy, celebrated with performances from varieties of music, dancers and singers. 

#IEVideoNursing homes
