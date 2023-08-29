Watch: Festivities for Nursing Homes Week Ireland 2023

Watch: Festivities for Nursing Homes Week Ireland 2023Fermoys' Amberley nursing home celebrate Nursing Homes Ireland Week 2023. Indian staff who entertained residents at Amberley Nursing home, Fermoy, Co Cork. Picture; Eddie O'HareTue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 12:00Picture Desk Music is the theme for the 2023 Nursing Homes Ireland weeks' celebrations. Amberley nursing home, Fermoy, celebrated with performances from varieties of music, dancers and singers. more ievideo articles Watch: Protest over the closure of the Before 5 creche Watch: Live worm found in Australian woman's brain in world-first Watch: National Hunger Strike Commemoration in Cork More in this section Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Clare teenager Probe into use of drone near site of crash that killed four in Clonmel Funeral details for first Clonmel crash victim announced #IEVideoNursing homes 'Always smiling' Cork teen who died in swimming accident 'radiated joy', funeral hearsREAD NOW Subscribe Now