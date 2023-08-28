Funeral details for first Clonmel crash victim announced 

Funeral details for Nicole “Nikki” Murphy, one of four people killed in last Friday's tragic collision in Clonmel, have been announced.

Ms Murphy, from Toor, Ballypatrick in Tipperary will repose at her home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.

Her removal will be on Thursday to St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash and her funeral Mass will start on her arrival at 12pm.

A burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family requested the house is private on Thursday morning.

Luke McSweeney, 24, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey and Ms Murphy, both also aged 18, were killed in the collision on Friday evening.

Ms Murphy's RIP.ie notice says that “she will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Declan and Serena, sister Zoe, brother Ryan, grandparents Margaret and John Manning and her paternal grandmother, Eileen Murphy. She is also missed by aunts, uncles, grand-aunts, grand-uncles, cousins, extended family and “her wide circle of friends”.

The four young people died when the car they were travelling in crashed near the entrance to the Hillview Sports Club on the Mountain Road at approximately 7.30pm on Friday evening.

It is understood the vehicle went out of control amid heavy rainfall and subsequently overturned.

Leaving Certificate students

Ms McSweeney, Ms Murphy and Ms Coffey were Leaving Certificate students who had only received their exam results earlier on Friday.

Mr McSweeney was driving the teenagers to a bus on Friday when the car overturned and crashed into a wall in Clonmel.

The youngsters were on their way to celebrate their Leaving Cert exam results.

Ms McSweeney and Ms Coffey were past pupils of Presentation College in Clonmel, while Ms Murphy attended the Loreto Secondary School in the town.

Mr McSweeney was a past pupil of Clonmel High School.

On Monday, books of condolences were opened in Clonmel for the four victims of the tragic crash. Books of condolence for each victim were opened at the local council offices at County Hall in Clonmel.

Around 2,000 people gathered in Clonmel on Sunday evening for a vigil for those who died.

Grieving family members and classmates of the victims were among those who attended the emotional event at Kickham Plaza.

People continued to arrive at a memorial display in the town square on Monday, standing in silence and leaving candles and other tributes.