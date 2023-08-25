Hugo the dog expected to make full recovery following campervan fire on M8

A dog named Hugo is recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery after a campervan caught fire on the M8 earlier on Friday morning.
Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene of the incident at around 9:45am near the Glanmire exit.
The fire was quickly brought under, according to second officer of Cork City Fire Brigade, Victor Shine.
The incident resulted in a lot of traffic delays at the Dunkettle Interchange.
There were no reports of any injuries, but the dog had received medical care at the scene.
Firefighters rescued the unresponsive Hugo and provided emergency treatment using a dog oxygen kit, before he was rushed to a vet.
Following an examination, Hugo was sent home where he is recovering and "thankfully doing well".
Earlier crews from Ballyvolane and HQ dealt with a camper van fire on the M8.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 25, 2023
