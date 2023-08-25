Tributes to 'charming and charismatic' boy who died in swimming accident in Cork harbour 

A 14-year-old boy who died after he got in to difficulty while swimming off a boat pontoon in Passage West, Co Cork, has been described by his school principal as having been a talented sportsman with a "beaming smile".

Counselling and psychological support measures are in place at Coláiste Éamann Rís on St Patrick’s Road in Cork City following the death of Jack O’Sullivan from nearby Deerpark.

Jack was due to go in to second year at the school. Principal Aaron Wolfe said in a statement online they were “deeply saddened” by the passing of the youngster.

“This is a terrible tragedy for Jack’s family, our school and our community. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack's family and friends. Jack was a charming, charismatic young man, with a beaming smile, who represented the school in all sporting areas.

"Our school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service have been with us today supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students at this time. The teachers have [also] been helping students to deal with this tragic event.”

A multi agency search operation was launched in Passage West on Thursday after Jack disappeared under the water while swimming with friends. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

An autopsy will be carried out on the deceased at Cork University Hospital. The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

A multi-agency search operation was launched in Passage West on Thursday after Jack disappeared under the water while swimming with friends. His body was recovered at about 4pm.

Finance Minister and Cork South Central TD Michael McGrath said the loss of the youngster was “devastating news” for his loved ones, friends and the wider community.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of young Jack on his tragic loss.

"I’d like to thank all those in the emergency services who responded so quickly and did all they could to rescue Jack, and ultimately returned his body to his family.

"Yesterday’s events are another painful reminder of how precious and fragile life is."

Cork City councillor Mick Finn knew Jack through his involvement with St Finbarr's GAA club and he told Cork's Red FM the teenager had a magnetic personality and a bright future ahead of him.

“He was very talented at sport and everything else he did. He was such leadership material and people flocked around him. He was very popular among his young friends and even young people two and three years ahead of him have been absolutely devastated and shocked by what has happened."

The search for Jack was carried out by the Coastguard’s Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Crosshaven Coastguard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, gardaí, paramedics and local firefighters. It was co ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard Centre.