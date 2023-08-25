Grade inflation 'detrimental' to students 'who work hard to get a H1' 

Senior cycle students could shy away from higher level maths following controversy with the Leaving Cert paper one this summer, according to the Cork founder of an online school.

Breakthrough Maths founder TJ Hegarty is warning this year’s grade inflation is “detrimental” to students who work hard to get a H1 in subjects like maths.

On Friday, almost 62,000 Leaving Cert students are set to receive their long-awaited results. More than two thirds of all grades were bumped up to ensure the Leaving Cert class of 2023 fared as well as last year's students.

This summer, the 2023 higher-level maths paper prompted widespread condemnation from students, parents, and teachers.

Feedback after the exam was taken into account by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) in its overall marking scheme.

Despite overall grade inflation, the number of students who received a H1 in the subject fell this year, from 3,848 (18%) to 2,236 (11%).

However, despite fears, the number of students failing the subject remained comparatively small at 0.5%.

In June, dozens of parents contacted us distraught that their son or daughter was convinced they had failed the exam,”

Mr Hegarty said.

“We were able to reassure them that it was very unlikely that was the case.”

However, the difficult paper did have an impact, he believes, with half of students across the country receiving a H1 to H3 grade.

Mr Hegarty added: “While an argument can be made for grade inflation in cohorts impacted by covid, in the long term it is detrimental to students who work hard to get a H1 in subjects such as maths.”

“There is a fear that senior cycle students will shy away from higher level paper maths after the controversy with paper one this summer.”

“We know that students have the ability but it often comes down to confidence or a perception of how much work is required.”

Researchers from Mary Immaculate College, University of Limerick, and University College Cork found students were put off by the time and effort they believed is required for higher level maths, he added.

However, there is no shortcut to a great Leaving Cert in any subject. We believe that by instilling confidence and a love of maths at a young age it will benefit students throughout their life.”

Addressing claims of unfairness over grade inflation, Education Minister Norma Foley said: "There was nothing fair about covid. So we had to ensure that we were confirming fairness for the students"

The class of 2023 was “a unique cohort” she told both Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. This was the students’ first experience of sitting State exams due to the covid pandemic and they had had to “contend and grapple with” remote teaching and learning.

She had given the commitment that their grade profile would be the same as last year’s and that had been achieved, she said. This was the beginning of the return to the type of exams held prior to the pandemic, added Ms Foley.

Ms Foley did not say whether grade inflation will be stopped for exams next year.

"Every group of students are unique and we have to look at their unique circumstances at a given time. This particular group was different to the previous group.

This group were the students who didn't have the opportunity to sit the junior cycle. That was an enormously important consideration for me."

Ms Foley also said she did not have a date for when the Junior Certificate results would be released but said it would be earlier than last year.

Students can access their results from 10am via the Candidate Self-Service Portal (CSSP).