Hundreds attend Youghal vigil for athletes who lost their lives at Ironman

Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil in Youghal tonight to remember athletes Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden, who died while competing in the town’s Ironman Ireland triathlon last weekend.

The gathering was held at Green Park, the bicycle transition area adjacent to the small beach where the swim element in which the men lost their lives had culminated.

Locals were joined by visitors, including triathlon clubs from Midleton, Mallow, and Kilkenny in a heartfelt gesture by a town that needed an outlet.

Proceedings were also streamed live by Facebook/Youghalonline.com and watched by families of the deceased.

In scenes ironically reminiscent of last weekend, footpaths were lined with people making their way towards the park, but now in sadness rather than expectation.

Crowds ariving for the vigil in Green Park in Youghal for the two athletes who lost their lives in the Ironman last Sunday. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“We’ve come here in solidarity with the two men who passed away," said Teresa Ahern, accompanied by her husband Joe.

All Whyte, who is originally from Leeds but settled in Youghal, was accompanied by husband David and four-year-old daughter Joni.

There was so much happiness in the town beforehand; it's just so sad,” she said.

Local radio presenter Tommy Collins, whose suggestion sparked the vigil, commentated proceedings, and his call for 20 minutes of “quiet reflection” was impeccably obeyed.

The ceremony continued with a message from the Wall family in Meath that spoke of being “inundated with beautiful messages and gestures of support”.

They thanked the “many wonderful people who came to Brendan’s assistance — competitors, volunteers, and medical personnel”, adding that they were “truly grateful for your heroic efforts”.

The message also carried “our deepest sympathies” for the family of Canadian athlete Ivan Chittenden.

The Rev Andrew Orr, Canon Tom Brown, and Fr Bill Bermingham delivered brief readings and blessings before bagpiper Christy McCarthy of the Youghal Pipe Band, and also an Ironman of 2022, played a poignant lament.

Mr Collins spoke of the “wonderful experiences” and “many happy memories” that Ironman had brought, but now “Youghal people are here in sad times”.

He recalled that last Sunday Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall had not received the customary accolade of "You are an Ironman!” afforded to those crossing Sunday’s finishing line.

On behalf of the people of Youghal, he now called each name aloud in recognition of Ivan and Brendan’s bravery and declared to each: “You are truly an Ironman!” The exhortation was met with sustained applause.

In a further display of solidarity, many Youghal businesses lit candles in their windows. Sarah Murphy of Read and Write crafts, stationery, and newsagents said the act was “a way to show the families that we are thinking of them”.