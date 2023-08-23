Youghal to hold silent vigil in honour of men who died during Ironman event 

A silent vigil has been arranged for Youghal in solidarity with the families and friends of the two men who lost their lives during the Ironman event last Sunday.

The event will take place on Thursday at Green Park, adjacent to the small beach where the swim portion of the competition concluded. The park was also the transition base for the cycle leg of the triathlon.

Ivan Chittenden, in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall, who was in his 40s and originally from Co Meath, but living in the England, died competing in the swim section of the event on Sunday morning. Mr Wall will be buried in Slane on Thursday.

The public is invited to bring candles or other lights to the venue, which commences at 7pm.

The idea was first mooted, on air, by Community Radio Youghal presenter Tommy Collins, who said “the entire town has been shocked and devastated by the deaths of the two athletes. It's as if members of our own family have died”.

Flowers left near the transition area in memory of the two Ironman athletes who lost their lives in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The presenter said he “feels there is a need to come together and show support and solidarity with the families of the deceased and their respective colleagues and communities”.

Mr Collins said the response to the proposal had been “absolutely immense”, adding the gathering may “prove cathartic to the local community as well”.

Describing the vigil format, Mr Collins said candles could be placed on the park bandstand, which will feature photographs of the two men. A piper will play a lament to close the anticipated half hour ceremony.

Gardaí are preparing files in relation to the deaths for presentation at the coroner's court in due course. That process could take several months.

Cork County Council, the Ironman event's host sponsor, has requested a full account of the incident from Ironman Ireland.

The council said it would determine its position as the host sponsor for next year's event once it considers both the full account from Ironman and any coroner's inquest.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said it is too early to consider an independent inquiry into the double Ironman tragedy but insisted the full facts must be established.