Tears flow as Clare Rose thanks community for support after losing both her parents

Clare Rose Aisling O'Connor pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Kathryn Thomas. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 07:41
Michelle McGlynn

One of the standout moments from night two of this year's Rose of Tralee saw co-host Kathryn Thomas moved to tears by the Clare Rose's story.

Aisling O’Connor took part in this year's festival in honour of her late parents.

Aisling used her time on stage to highlight how her community in Feakle supported herself and her five brothers as they coped with their loss.

Aisling used her time on stage to highlight how her community in Feakle supported herself and her five brothers as they coped with their loss.

Since 2021, when her mother died, neighbours have made sure that there was a dinner left for the siblings every day.

"There have been vouchers left, there have been bags of shopping, electricity bills paid and always somebody on the end of the phone," Aisling said.

"We are very much supported, we are never alone. I know they love us as much as we love all of them."

Kathryn, who said she has been struck by Aisling's bravery, pointed out that a fridge had been strapped to a gate post at the end of their lane.

The unusual but thoughtful gesture offered a way to ensure the family was looked after while also giving them space to grieve.

The selflessness of the community was highlighted further as none of the dinners or other items came with a name attached. No one needing to be thanked, just happy to know they have given some comfort to one of their own.

"I think that's what being Irish is," Aisling said. "It's no man left behind. It's community spirit.

"It's truly remarkable and incredible."

As her five proud brothers watched on, she offered her deepest thanks to every person who has helped them over the tough few years they have gone through.

