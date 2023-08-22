Triathletes recall 'terrifying' conditions in Youghal Ironman event

Two competitors who took part in the Ironman event in Youghal have said they would have wanted the swim to be cancelled, following treacherous conditions that were seen on the day.

Ivan Chittenden, 64, from Toronto, was taking part in the swim section of the Ironman event on Sunday when he died. Meath man Brendan Wall also died in the same event.

Questions have been raised about the event proceeding in the wake of the tragedy, with some competitors describing the strong waves as "terrifying".

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1, experienced triathlete Keith O’Sullivan said the conditions faced on Sunday “were not something we have ever trained in”.

Describing the conditions faced, Mr O’ Sullivan said the waves were “crashing”, causing many swimmers to be pushed into the rocks.

It was not a sea that anybody with any kind of in-betweener experience should have been in. It should be people who are highly experienced, even at that, nobody should really have been in that water in my opinion.”

The organisers of the event took a number of steps to mitigate against the weather conditions, shortening the route on the day.

The organisers had also set up a marker in the water to guide competitors towards a focal point. However, Mr O’Sullivan said by the time they reached the water, it was clear the current was pushing swimmers down, leaving many fighting and battling one another to reach the first marker point.

“It just became a complete cluster of people trying to get down," he added.

Mr O’Sullivan described the “rolling waves” which came in on top of the triathletes and caused swimmers to be thrown on top of one another within the water.

Although making it to the first marker was difficult, after that mark, Mr O’Sullivan said conditions were more manageable for experienced swimmers.

Extreme distress

However, many of the triathletes were not equipped for these conditions, leaving many in extreme distress.

There were people screaming, that were terrified and really suffering with fear in the water, people were being pulled out of the water. It wasn't a place for people with any type of inexperience or nervousness to be there.”

Mr O’Sullivan said he knew he should not have taken part in the race when he saw the conditions, adding he was “disappointed” in himself for getting caught up in it for the sake of a medal.

“I stupidly went for a medal myself, risking and terrifying my family,” he added.

Some of the athletes finishing their swim during Ironman on Sunday. Picture: John Hennessy

In an ideal Triathlon scenario, swimmers are instructed to put their hand in the air when in difficulty, while someone in a kayak comes to your assistance, Mr O’Sullivan explained.

However, these safety measures were not available to participants on Sunday. While there were kayakers eager to help, they were struggling to stay upright in the water and so could not see anybody in need of assistance.

Mr O’Sullivan added he was “not surprised” to hear Triathlon Ireland did not sanction the Ironman event to proceed on Sunday, but was “disappointed” the event went ahead.

Sunday’s event marked the fifth Ironman race completed by Winnie Moore, who had already finished one event earlier in the summer.

Admitting the swimming element of the race would be her “weakest discipline”, Ms Moore described feeling anxious in the moments before getting into the water after observing the harsh conditions.

Panic

After making it 200m out, Ms Moore described the panic felt after noticing the large swell in the water, leading her to seek comfort from a passing swimmer.

Following assistance from a helper, Ms Moore decided to call off her swim, saying: "I just said it’s not worth it, I didn’t have to prove anything to myself."

Following a sweep of the area, she said they pulled four men out of the water, who were "quite distressed" from the conditions.

"I had loads of team mates who made it through the swim, but for me, I know my capabilities, I’m a competent swimmer but the confidence now, I hadn't swam in conditions like that, so I knew to pull the plug," she added.