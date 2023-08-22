First funeral of men who died at Ironman Youghal event to take place on Thursday

The funeral of one of two men who died at the Ironman Youghal event on Sunday will take place on Thursday.

Two men — Ivan Chittenden from Toronto in Canada, and Meath native Brendan Wall, who lived in Solihull in England and had family living in East Cork — died during the race.

Mr Chittenden was a retired accountant who had taken part in several endurance challenges around the world.

Mr Wall, who was originally from Cardrath in Slane, worked as a sales director for a company in England. He will be laid to rest on Thursday in Grangegeeth in Meath. He is survived by his fiancée, parents and three siblings.

Mr Wall and Mr Chittenden were among seven people who have died in Ironman competitions across the world since the start of the year, while an eighth person died on August 10 after getting into difficulty in Ironman Tallinn in Estonia on August 6.

Flowers left in memory of the two Ironman athletes who lost their lives in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

It comes as Triathlon Ireland told race organisers of the Ironman event on Sunday morning that it was not possible to sanction the race because of "adverse conditions" on the day.

The board of Triathlon Ireland met on Monday night and issued a statement. Triathlon Ireland is the national governing body for triathlons here. Part of its role is to sanction for club and commercial races to proceed.

Chief executive of the organisation, Darren Coombes, said it is “reeling” from the deaths of the two men.

He continued: “For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, Triathlon Ireland Technical Officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment. Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland Technical Officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.

“As there is an investigation ongoing, at this stage it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment only to state that Triathlon Ireland will provide any assistance that the authorities require.”

Following the race on Sunday, several competitors raised concerns about the conditions of the water for the 1.9km swim course. Some described being slammed by waves in the first half of the swim, while others opted to get out of the water.

In 2019, a decision was taken to cancel the swim part of the Ironman because of weather conditions at the time in Youghal.

The statement from Triathlon Ireland came after Ironman Ireland defended its safety measures for the endurance event.

An aerial shot from the start of the swim at the Youghal Ironman 2023. Picture: Tri Coach Bjorn

Ironman Ireland said that its "on-swim safety team” established that water conditions were safe on Sunday morning for the swim element of the Ironman competition, after “all standard safety protocol checks that are completed at every race”.

The organisation said that a decision was taken, however, to shorten the distance of the swim “due to prevailing weather conditions”.

The statement said this was “as a further precaution to ensure that the significant water safety assets – such as kayaks, lifeguards and medical boats – could be concentrated over a smaller area while also allowing swimmers the ability to swim with the help of a more favourable current and incoming tide after the first 100m.”

Ironman Ireland said that weather conditions during the weekend were monitored carefully, with a decision to defer the Ironman 70.3 challenge to Sunday “to provide a safer race for athletes”.

The organisation said it is providing ongoing assistance to the families of Mr Chittenden and Mr Wall.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, said that the full facts of how the two men lost their lives in Youghal must be established.

Mr McGrath said the deaths of the two men were a terrible tragedy and said: “It is important that the full facts of what happened are established and that any questions that are being asked are comprehensibly answered.”

Cork County Council confirmed to the Irish Examiner that it will sponsor next year’s Ironman in Youghal, scheduled to take place on August 11, 2024.

The spokesman said: “Cork County Council has a Host Sponsorship Agreement with Ironman for 2022, 2023 and 2024.”