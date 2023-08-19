Two women seriously injured in collision involving car and lorry in Co Limerick

Two women were rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision that involved a car and a lorry in Co Limerick on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred at around 3.45pm on the N21 in Adare.

Two female occupants of the car, both aged in their 60s, were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The two other female occupants of the car, aged in their 60s and 40s, were also treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

"No other injuries were reported," a Garda spokesperson said. "The road is currently open."

Woman arrested

A woman in her 40s has been arrested in relation to the incident and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Limerick region.

"Enquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson added.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

"Any road users who may have camera footage [including dash-cam] and were travelling on the N21 or in Adare yesterday afternoon between 3.30pm and 4.15pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry St Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.