Fears for family court hearings in Kerry over courthouse delay

Kerry County Council is being urged to “change its mind” about the sale of a site to the Courts Service, amid mounting concern in legal circles about the future of family law hearings in the county.

Kerry Law Society has criticised the lack of progress one year after the council agreed to sell a portion of the Island of Geese site to the courts service for a new courts complex.

A long-running dispute over whether the court should remain in the old Ashe Street building or move to a new location appeared to have been resolved with the council's decision to sell the site last year, Canice Walsh, solicitor and member of the Kerry Law Society courts subcommittee, said.

However, a year on from the decision, hoists are still having to be hired to lift people into the Ashe Street building and consultations between lawyers and clients are still taking place in "crowded hallways, on court steps and in coffee shops because of the lack of any suitable facilities", according to Mr Walsh.

"We did appreciate, and continue to appreciate, that the rollout of court facilities could not happen overnight. However we did expect some tangible progress," Mr Walsh said.

He said there are fears that family law hearings will move out of Kerry to the more suitable already modernised complexes in Limerick and Cork, because no court building in Kerry can currently provide facilities envisaged under new family law legislation.

Former solicitor and Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who has long advocated for the existing Ashe Street building to be refurbished, said the council must now pull out of the agreed sale and the courts service change tack.

"It is now almost a year since a full meeting of Kerry County Council took the decision to sell a portion of the Denny site to the Courts service for €160,000.

It is fair to say that, in the meantime, no visible progress has been made."

Mr Daly, who is his party's justice spokesman, pointed to Kerry Law Society's concerns about the continued unsuitability of the current court facilities.

"I support its campaign for proper services. Thirty years after designs for wheelchair access were posted on the walls of the lobby in that courthouse, those plans are unimplemented, symptomatic of the lack of vision for Tralee court and Tralee town centre,” he said.

Buildings are currently for sale on Ashe Street in Tralee adjacent to the current courthouse and these could be used for selecting juries, for a family law court, and for providing separate entrances for juries, prisoners, and witnesses and satisfy the requirements of a modern court building, Mr Daly said.

He also pointed to the concerns in legal circles for the future of family courts in the county.

“Family district courts are to be introduced as part of the Family Courts Bill 2022.

"Locations of these new family district courts are being finalised. I am hearing that there may not be such a court located in Kerry.

"If that is the case, a family district court located outside the county would see people having to travel to Limerick. Currently it is difficult to see how two new courts can be provided on the new site. This is worrying.”

The Courts Service and the council said earlier this summer said that work on the new courthouse was still progressing.

The Courts Service said they are "concluding contract negotiations soon and expect a contract for the new courthouse site at the Island of Geese to be finalised in the coming weeks".

"Contract discussions in this matter are proceeding well and are nearing completion," a council spokesman said.