Appeal for information on missing Cork teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Cork teenager.
Nathan O'Callaghan Verling, 17, was reported missing at 8pm on Wednesday.
He is described as being 6'8", of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Nathan was wearing a black Hugo Boss tshirt with a yellow logo and grey trousers.
Anyone with any information on Nathan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.