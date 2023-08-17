Waterford primary schools first for 'no smartphones' 

Waterford is to be the first county in Ireland where every primary school will ask parents not to give their children smartphones amid growing concern about their impact.

As the new school term begins in September, primary schools are to introduce a new charter, asking parents not to allow their child access to smartphones, social media, and age-restricted games while in primary school. All schools in the city and county will also support parents to make that decision.

Portlaw National School principal Brian Barron said there is mounting concern that children are becoming inactive and sedentary by spending too much time on screens.

Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying is also a major concern for parents of young pupils, he says, and schools have long been aware of the issues associated with inappropriate social media use.

“With social media, we are exposing our children to often inappropriate and troubling content that they are just not ready to negotiate.”

Influenced by the success of parents at eight schools across Greystones in Co Wicklow in adopting a voluntary 'no-smartphone code', the Waterford schools joined together earlier this year to work on the campaign. The group is also working on the initiative with national children's charity Barnardos.

Mr Barron said he thought initially that the proposal might appeal mainly to city schools and Deis schools. “But it's everybody from two-teacher small schools, city schools, mixed schools, boys, girls, and the stories are all the same. Everyone is dealing with the same issues.”

St Ursula’s Ursuline primary school principal Triona Daly said she believes it is "essential" this charter is introduced.

"More and more, we are seeing young children experiencing issues around anxiety," she said.

"I have seen first-hand that many of these issues are due to the influence of social media.

Many primary school children don't yet have the emotional maturity to deal with the pressures that social media bring.

"Over the last few years, primary school children are presenting with issues that were previously deemed to be more 'teenage issues'. Self-harming and cyberbullying are just some of the problematic issues we're dealing with on a regular basis.

"No matter what adults do to try to protect children online, children can still be exposed to age-inappropriate content."

Mr Barron said it can be very difficult for parents to say no to smartphones on their own, especially when other children in the class have phones and are on social media.

"Our hope is that this charter will encourage parents to start a conversation amongst themselves and to empower them to draw a line for their children."

The charter 'Gen Free: Free from smartphones, free from social media and free to be kids' will be organised by each school in its own way, with each set to work directly with parents.