Met Éireann issues status yellow rain warning for Cork and 18 other counties

Though much of the country is basking in sunshine today, conditions look set to worsen by the end of the week with a status yellow rain warning issued for Cork and 18 other counties for Friday.

Met Éireann is forecasting "heavy rain with thundery downpours" for all of Munster, Leinster and Galway from 4pm on Friday afternoon.

The forecaster also says spot flooding in certain areas is likely, along with difficult travelling conditions. The warning will remain in place until 12am on Saturday.

While there will be plenty of rain, Friday will also be "mild and rather humid", with temperatures ranging between 17C to 21C in a blustery southerly wind.

As for Thursday, Met Éireann says early-morning fog and mist will clear quickly giving way to spells of sunshine.

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain warning for Leinster, Munster, Galway🌧️⚠️



Potential Impacts:

• Spot flooding.

• Difficult travelling conditions 🚗🚲🚶



See warning details ⤵️https://t.co/njxY3RB9TQ pic.twitter.com/HBLoNaAPE6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 16, 2023

Thursday afternoon will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with the odd shower. By the evening, thicker cloud will have moved in across the southwest with patchy rain developing in some areas. Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 19C and 23C.

Weekend weather

As for the rest of the weekend, a mix of sunshine and showers are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Met Éireann says Saturday's showers will be more persistent in the west of the country, and overall temperatures will range from 18C to 21C.

Sunday is forecast to be a similar day to Saturday, with the best chance of dry weather in the east of the county. The southwesterly breeze will persist on Sunday, with highest temperatures ranging between 18C and 21C.