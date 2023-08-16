Group behind planned closure of Cork nursing home pauses construction of new facility 

The nursing home group which plans to close a 68-bed facility in Cork has paused construction of a new home and shelved extension plans at its others, it has emerged.

Aperee Living confirmed the moves following a community protest at the weekend over its plans to close its nursing home in Belgooly within six months, following what it said was a full independent review of its business.

“The review found that there was uncertainty as to the long-term viability of the home, along with infrastructural restrictions at the property,” it said.

“This decision, while regrettable, is part of a commercial and strategic programme to ensure that Aperee Living Group continues on a sustainable footing.”

In a statement earlier this year announcing the appointment of a new chief executive, Aperee said it had the potential to add about 150 beds to its portfolio, with various extensions across eight of its existing homes; that it was due to complete a new nursing home in Glanmire, Cork, in 2023, to provide an additional 100 beds; and that it had plans to build a new 100-bed nursing home and 20 independent living units on a site in Rochestown, Cork.

But the Irish Examiner has learned the extension plans have been shelved, building work on the Glanmire home has been paused for six months, and there is no construction start date for the Rochestown facility, pending the outcome of a wider review of Aperee’s operations.

The company said housing the residents of the Belgooly home in one of its new builds was not an option.

“A full review is under way at present noting all residents' needs — this review will take into account the possibility of relocating to other Aperee Living homes in addition to homes outside of the group,” a spokesperson said.

“The home continues to provide updates to the residents and family members. The company underwent a strategic review in Q2 of this year, which resulted in a pause on the option of extensions.

“We continue to examine all appropriate opportunities to improve the breadth and scope of our offering on appropriate sites."

It said the Glanmire site would be a new-built nursing home with 100 beds and confirmed construction commenced but has paused for the last six months whilst the broader Aperee review was under way.

“It will not be completed in time to allow the transfer of any residents from Belgooly. Planning permission has recently been granted for the construction of a facility at Clarkes Hill in Cork. No commencement date has been announced.”

Aperee told Hiqa on August 2 of its decision to cease operations at the Belgooly location within six months of that date, and broke the news to staff, residents and their families on the same day.

The firm said it would continue to provide care on-site while working closely with residents and their families to find suitable alternative accommodation to meet their needs.

It also said it would work closely with Nursing Homes Ireland, and other providers in the area, to ensure the disruption to the lives of its residents was kept to a minimum.

Aperee Livng also said that it would continue to operate at its other locations.

Aperee was founded by Cork-based investments firm BlackBee Group, but is currently owned by a wider cohort of investors.