Rose of Tralee fans see red as posters supporting Cork Rose removed over alleged breach 

Rose of Tralee supporters are seeing red after several of their large roadside ‘good luck’ signs for the Cork Rose were removed from her hometown for alleged breaches of postering rules.

Cork City Council said it removed up to six large signs, which had been erected for Kate Shaughnessy, 25, in and around the Ballincollig area of the city in recent days, from several roadside locations because they had been erected without permission as required under its postering protocol.

The council also said the placement of some of the signs posed a potential risk to road safety because they had been placed in areas where they could distract motorists.

The council’s postering protocol sets outs the terms and conditions which must be met before the council may grant permission for the erection of posters or signs on council property as provided for in the Litter Pollution Acts 1997 to 2009.

The council has the power to remove without notice any poster or notice that has been erected without permission, is not fixed securely to a post or pole, or which may have fallen.

The protocol also warns the council can also issue proceedings under the Litter Pollution Acts 1997 to 2009 for certain breaches of the postering protocol.

Ahead of next week’s International Rose of Tralee festival, several local groups and businesses in Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy’s hometown of Ballincollig erected signs and posters to wish her well.

Ballincollig Business Association arranged for the installation of most of the large roadside signs.

BBA chairperson Emer Cassidy said everyone involved was so proud and thrilled to support Kate, who lives in Ovens, who was the 2018 Belle of Ballincollig, who attended school in the town, and who works as a care coordinator in Norwood Grange nursing home in nearby Waterfall.

“It was a lovely celebration for Ballincollig. There was a real feel-good factor in the town, and it was so upsetting to see the signs had been removed,” she said.

We were just not aware that we had to seek permission. We have erected large signs for the St Patrick’s Day Parade before and never had an issue.

She also said the signs were carefully placed away from roadsides, footpaths and cycle paths to ensure public safety, and that all the signs were installed securely with large wooden posts and secured with cable ties.

But in a statement, the council confirmed staff from its roads operations section removed five or six of these large signs in the area last Thursday and Friday.

“They were erected without authorisation and placed at roundabouts and junctions which is distracting for motorists,” a spokesperson said.

“They have been stored at the depot in Innishmore and can be collected by the relevant groups and re-erected at locations authorised by the Ballincollig Area Office.”

This year's Cork Rose, Ballincollig woman Kate Shaughnessy with the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Kieran McCarthy.

Heather Mulcahy, the co-lead of the Cork Rose Centre, said safety was a priority and they would not support a breach in policy.

“However, the support that Kate and the Cork Rose centre has received across Cork City and county, especially in her local community in Ballincollig, has been phenomenal," she said.

“It demonstrates exactly what the Rose of Tralee Festival is all about, which is to bring local communities together and celebrate each other's achievements"

Local Fianna Fáil councillor and former Lord Mayor, Colm Kelleher called for common sense to prevail in this case.

“It is unfortunate that the signs had to come down but in fairness to the council, they have said that they will give them back but those involved need to get permission first,” he said.

It is hoped arrangements will be made in the coming days for the return and reinstatement of the signs with council permission at agreed locations.