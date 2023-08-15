Woman found dead in Limerick house named locally 

No arrests have been made in connection with Ms Atkinson's death
Flowers left at the scene at Templegreen. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 12:58
Liz Dunphy

A woman who was found dead in a house in Limerick on Monday has been named locally as Catherine Atkinson.

Another woman was arrested at the scene for a public order offence.

No arrests have been made in connection with Ms Atkinson's death.

Ms Atkinson’s body was removed from the house she was discovered in at Templegreen, in Newcastle West and taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem today.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The deceased, a mother who was in her 50s, is understood to have been living in Newcastle west for many years.

Emergency services made the discovery at around 5.10pm on Monday.

<p> The Scene at Templegreen, Newcastle west , County Limerick where the Tragedy occor </p>

