Missing Tralee woman located safe and well 

Missing Person Appeal - Tafadzwa Mujokoro, 25 Years, County Dublin, Sunday 6th August 2023

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 17:45
Mairead Sheehy

Update, August 14 2023: Tafadzwa Mujokoro, 25, who was last seen at Dublin Airport on the morning of Sunday, August 6 has been located safe and well. 

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance. 

August 13, 2023: Gardaí in Tralee are looking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a woman, last seen in Dublin Airport.

Tafadzwa Mujokoro, 25, was last seen on CCTV at Dublin Airport on the morning of Sunday, August 6, having gotten off an earlier flight.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

