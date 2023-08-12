Cork's Gate cinema to shut for 'major refurbishment' for several months

Cork City’s Gate Cinema on North Main Street is to close for several months for a “major refurbishment”.

The cinema announced it will close from Monday and will not reopen until Autumn as it transitions under new ownership.

Once opened, the cinema will be known as The Arc Cinema, with the new owners promising "a new look, new feel and new experience".

Arc Cinema has three locations in Ireland - one in Wexford, Navan and Drogheda.

Gate Cinemas in Mallow and Midleton are to remain open as normal.

Although no exact date for reopening yet, it is anticipated to show its new face in late Autumn.

After several years of difficulties due to the pandemic, Irish cinemas have enjoyed a busy summer with the releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Spending on cinema tickets jumped by 136% in July when compared with the previous month, according to the Bank Of Ireland spending pulse.

Barbie took in just under €2.1m in its first three days in Irish cinemas, the highest opening for any movie this year.

Sales for Oppenheimer, fronted by Cork actor Cillian Murphy, reached just over €1.1m during the same period.