Child in critical condition after being struck by car in Cork

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic incident in Cork this morning.
At around 9.20am, gardaí were called to the scene on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout.
A boy on a bike was seriously injured in a collision with a car.
The child has been taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.