Child in critical condition after being struck by car in Cork

The child has been taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 11:59
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic incident in Cork this morning.

At around 9.20am, gardaí were called to the scene on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout.

The child has been taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

